Taron Egerton Talks His Young Co-Stars Performance In She Rides Shotgun

It’s a lot to ask of a young actor to be the center of your movie, especially when the subject matter is on the darker side. Even the most experienced of actors can struggle when given the spotlight, and yet Ana Sophia Heger proves herself in She Rides Shotgun in a way that is absolutely mindblowing. The film is one of the more depressing movies I’ve watched in recent years (check out my review HERE), but it’s worth it for the performances. Even Taron Egerton, who we’re so used to seeing in more heroic roles, takes on a part that’s much darker and blows it out of the water. I don’t take much stock in awards these days, but both deserve accolades for their contributions.

I spoke with both Taron and Ana to discuss their new film and just how impressive they both are in their respective roles. It was interesting to hear how much improv went on in the scene where Taron cuts and dyes Ana’s hair. This moment allows for such a connection, both for the characters and the audience, that it’s fascinating to hear that it wasn’t scripted. It’s clear that the father/daughter connection extended past filming, with Taron being protective and supportive of her, and I think you can really feel it in the interview itself, which you can check out above.

She Rides Shotgun plot:

Follows Nathan “Nate” McClusky and his daughter, Polly, on an emotional, thrilling, and terrifying road trip across New Mexico as Nate tries to escape his own past — or at least to protect his 11-year-old child from paying for his mistakes. Along the way, driving a series of stolen cars from seedy motel to seedy motel, they take shocking risks, survive daunting threats, and become profoundly close. Polly musters courage and insight well beyond her years, and Nate displays vulnerability and fortitude he didn’t know he had. Based on the Edgar Award-winning novel of the same title by Jordan Harper, the film is at once an intimate two-hander drama and a fast-paced fugitive thriller, by turns heartrending and pulse-pounding, with a tonal and moral integrity that binds these characters together as they navigate a complex series of events.

SHE RIDES SHOTGUN IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON AUGUST 1ST, 2025.