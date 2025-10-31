La Femme Nikita, Bad Boys, & Goldeneye actor Tchéky Karyo is dead at 72

Sad news today, as it’s been reported that actor Tchéky Karyo is dead at the age of 72 after battling cancer. The actor is best known for Luc Besson’s La Femme Nikita and for playing Detective Julien Baptiste in The Missing. Karyo’s wife, Valérie Keruzoré, and their children announced his death.

Karyo was born in Istanbul, but his family moved to Paris when he was young. He made a name for himself in La Balance, where he received a César nomination for Most Promising Actor. In La Femme Nikita, he played Bob, one of the handlers of the titular assassin. He also appeared in Vincent and Me, The Bear (in one of the few human roles), 1492: Conquest of Paradise, Nostradamus, Bad Boys, Goldeneye, Operation Dumbo Drop, To Have & To Hold, The Messanger: The Story of Joan of Arc, The Patriot, Kiss of the Dragon, The Core, A Very Long Engagement, Mary Magdalene, and more.

So many fantastic roles, but for me, I always think of Julien Baptiste. In the first season of The Missing (a great mystery show which I would highly recommend), the French detective assisted Tony Hughes (James Nesbitt) and his wife Emily (Frances O’Connor) in discovering what happened to their kidnapped son. With a story spanning over a decade, Karyo’s character was one of the absolute highlights, so it was no surprise when they found a way to bring him back for the second season. In fact, his character was so popular that The Missing creators Harry and Jack Williams developed a spin-off for Karyo, with Baptiste also spanning two seasons.

Baptiste was one of Karyo’s favourite roles. “ What I love about him is he’s a man of action, but he’s also a deep thinker, ” the actor told the BBC. “ It’s interesting because even when he’s in a moment of action, he never forgets to think or to express something about the situation. For him…to follow these monsters who did these unspeakable crimes, it’s not a risk, it’s a responsibility. “

The creators had teased a continuation of the mystery series earlier this summer, but if it does move forward, it will sadly have to do so without Karyo. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Karyo’s family and friends. He will be deeply missed.