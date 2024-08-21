Images preview Six Flag experience inspired by Fede Alvarez-produced Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Director Fede Alvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus (you can read our review HERE), is currently in theatres – and this isn’t the first time he has added to a popular genre franchise. Not only did he make his feature directorial debut with the 2013 version of Evil Dead, but two years ago he teamed with Legendary Pictures and the Netflix streaming service to bring us a Texas Chainsaw Massacre film, which he produced and crafted the story for alongside his frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues. Now Legendary is working with the Six Flags theme park company to bring an experience inspired by that Texas Chainsaw Massacre film to Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Over Texas – and we’ve gotten our hands on a batch of images that offer a preview of the experience! You can check them out at the bottom of this article. The experience will be running from early September through November 3rd.

Scripted by Chris Thomas Devlin (based on the story by Alvarez and Sayagues), this Texas Chainsaw Massacre had the following official synopsis: After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture. But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge. The film was directed by David Blue Garcia.

Here’s a description of the Six Flags experience: In this forgotten corner of Texas, secrets are buried deep, and the tales they don’t speak of come to life. They dismiss it as the ramblings of an old timer, but some laugh knowing the dark truth that lurks beneath: the face of madness has returned, Leatherface lives. In this new experience based on the 2022 Netflix & Legendary Entertainment‘s Texas Chainsaw Massacre guests are cast as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town. However, the dilapidated windows conceal a horrifying secret: the worst kind of monster haunts Harlow, and your arrival has driven him to slaughter. As parkgoers navigate Harlow, they will step into iconic scenes from the film, including the barn, sunflower field, the “crawl of death” and “dead street,” before facing the epic final showdown with one of horror’s most notorious killers: Leatherface.

During this year’s Fright Fest at Six Flags parks, guests will also have the chance to check out experiences inspired by Netflix’s Stranger Things and Army of the Dead, Legendary’s Trick ‘r Treat, Lionsgate’s Saw, and Warner Bros./New Line’s The Conjuring universe. “ Specific mazes DO vary by park, so please check local websites for full details. “

Amado Trevino, Director of Interactive Media & Experiences at Legendary Entertainment, provided the following statement: “ We’re thrilled to partner with Six Flags for the first-ever haunted maze experience of Netflix’s and Legendary’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) at this year’s Fright Fest extravaganza. Get ready for an unforgettable, heart-pounding adventure where the scares and thrills won’t hold back! ”

You will be stopping by a Six Flags that has the Texas Chainsaw Massacre experience this year? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, take a look at these images: