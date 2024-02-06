Teacher’s Pet: Luke Barnett, Barbara Crampton star in high school thriller

Back in November, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Funny or Die regular Luke Barnett, who co-wrote, acted in, and produced the Christian film industry satire Faith Based, had signed on to star in a thriller called Teacher’s Pet . That project has since made its way through production, and our friends at Bloody Disgusting – along with director Noam Kroll himself – have confirmed that Barnett is joined in the cast by Clayton Royal Johnson (Stranger Things), Kevin Makely (Young Rock), Drew Powell (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Sara Tomko (Resident Alien), Josh Pafchek (Love, Victor), genre icon Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), and newcomers Michelle Torian, Alexe-Anne Godin, and Makenna Ginn.

Kroll wrote a blog entry about the making of the film, complete with behind-the-scenes images, that can be read at THIS LINK. Kroll made his feature directorial debut with the 2012 drama Footsteps and has followed that up with the mystery thriller Shadows on the Road, the thriller Psychosynthesis, and another upcoming thriller called Disappearing Boy.

Teacher’s Pet tells the story of a malevolent new high school teacher with a sinister past who becomes disturbingly fixated on a brilliant female student. As he unveils his true sociopathic nature, the young woman is forced to navigate a treacherous battle of wits to survive high school .

Barnett plays the high school teacher, with Torian taking on the role of the brilliant female student.

Coming our way from Launch Releasing, Teacher’s Pet is produced by Launch founder and CEO Sheldon Brigman, as well as Richard Handley, Kayli Fortun, Brian Hanson, and Kroll. Barnett and Brigman receive executive producer credits alongside Kelby Thwaits and Charles Bunce.

When the project was first announced, Brigman provided the following statement: “ We’re so excited that Luke is bringing his considerable creative talents to our film and team. We’ve been blown away by Luke’s approach to this complex character and can’t wait to bring this multi-layered and powerful thriller to audiences. “

Anything with Barbara Crampton in the cast will have my interest, so I look forward to seeing how this thriller has turned out.