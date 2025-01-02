Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will be the next film from Jane Schoenbrun

Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun caught a lot of attention with their debut feature We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. The film even caught the attention of Emma Stone, who produced Schoenbrun’s second feature, I Saw the TV Glow – which didn’t impress our review Chris Bumbray (you can read his 5/10 review at THIS LINK), but did earn praise from Martin Scorsese. Now, film critic Siddhant Adlakha has taken to social media to reveal that, during a Q&A, Schoenbrun revealed their third film will be called Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma . Even better than the title is the fact that Schoenbrun described the idea as being like “Portrait of a Lady on Fire set in a Friday the 13th sequel.”

In case you missed it, Portrait of a Lady on Fire was a 2019 French historical romantic drama film written and directed by Céline Sciamma. It told the story of “Marianne, a female painter, who is commissioned to paint a portrait of Heloise, an aristocratic woman, in a wedding dress. They soon fall in love with each other but cannot unite.” And Friday the 13th sequels – well, we all know what they’re about, don’t we? A slasher chopping people up, usually in a woodsy setting.

As for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Coming Soon reports that Schoenbrun told The New Yorker that it will honor and critique the serial killer genre. Schoenbrun also revealed to fellow filmmaker Gregg Araki (in an interview conducted for Filmmaker Magazine) that the movie will be “ all about sex—essentially a movie about learning to enjoy sex after transition. Pre-transition, it wasn’t that I was asexual—I had plenty of desire—but having good sex in the wrong body was impossible. What was available was full dissociation, which is obviously a theme in the first two films. … This is literally what my next movie is about, learning to enjoy sex. Just a fun movie about learning how to overcome sexual trauma and stop dissociating during queer sex. ” With, we assume, some slasher murders thrown into the mix. An actual plot synopsis has not yet been revealed.

