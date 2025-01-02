Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will be the next film from Jane Schoenbrun

The next film from We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and I Saw the TV Glow director Jane Schoenbrun is Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma

By

Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun caught a lot of attention with their debut feature We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. The film even caught the attention of Emma Stone, who produced Schoenbrun’s second feature, I Saw the TV Glow – which didn’t impress our review Chris Bumbray (you can read his 5/10 review at THIS LINK), but did earn praise from Martin Scorsese. Now, film critic Siddhant Adlakha has taken to social media to reveal that, during a Q&A, Schoenbrun revealed their third film will be called Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma. Even better than the title is the fact that Schoenbrun described the idea as being like “Portrait of a Lady on Fire set in a Friday the 13th sequel.”

In case you missed it, Portrait of a Lady on Fire was a 2019 French historical romantic drama film written and directed by Céline Sciamma. It told the story of “Marianne, a female painter, who is commissioned to paint a portrait of Heloise, an aristocratic woman, in a wedding dress. They soon fall in love with each other but cannot unite.” And Friday the 13th sequels – well, we all know what they’re about, don’t we? A slasher chopping people up, usually in a woodsy setting.

As for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, Coming Soon reports that Schoenbrun told The New Yorker that it will honor and critique the serial killer genre. Schoenbrun also revealed to fellow filmmaker Gregg Araki (in an interview conducted for Filmmaker Magazine) that the movie will be “all about sex—essentially a movie about learning to enjoy sex after transition. Pre-transition, it wasn’t that I was asexual—I had plenty of desire—but having good sex in the wrong body was impossible. What was available was full dissociation, which is obviously a theme in the first two films. … This is literally what my next movie is about, learning to enjoy sex. Just a fun movie about learning how to overcome sexual trauma and stop dissociating during queer sex.” With, we assume, some slasher murders thrown into the mix. An actual plot synopsis has not yet been revealed.

Have you seen We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and/or I Saw the TV Glow, and does Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma sound like an interesting project to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Tags: , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
The next film from We're All Going to the World's Fair and I Saw the TV Glow director Jane Schoenbrun is Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma
Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma will be the next film from Jane Schoenbrun
Josh Duhamel stars in the serial killer action thriller The Neglected, which just wrapped filming in Mississippi
Filming wraps on Josh Duhamel serial killer action thriller The Neglected
DC Universe head James Gunn didn't intend to make a Clayface movie, but Mike Flanagan's pitch and script convinced him to
James Gunn didn’t plan to make a Clayface movie in the DCU, but Mike Flanagan’s script was too good
Netflix has unveiled a short teaser for Squid Game season 3, which is coming to the streaming service sometime in 2025
Squid Game season 3 teaser introduces the killer doll Chul-su
View All

About the Author

16556 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Jane Schoenbrun News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles