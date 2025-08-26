Come with me if you want your own Terminator 2: Judgment Day – The Arcade Game machine

Oh, sweet nostalgia! Whether you’re playing Namco’s Point Blank series, Konami’s Silent Scope, The House of the Dead 2, L.A. Machineguns, or Alien: Extermination, there’s nothing quite like a light gun game experience at the arcade. If you grew up in the ’90s, who among us didn’t pump quarters into simulators that let you open fire on dinosaurs, zombies, and robots of the apocalypse? The list of great light gun games is immense, but one stands among the best of the best: Terminator 2: Judgment Day – The Arcade Game! Oh, yeah! You know the one! And now, Arcade1Up is bringing the classic Midway game, Terminator 2: Judgment Day – The Arcade Game, to your home!

The Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine is a replica available at Walmart for $599.99. It brings the magic of your childhood home like never before! We all remember this gem from every roller rink, Spaceplex entertainment center, bowling alley, and back alley bar, but never like this. Arcade1Up’s Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi for online multiplayer, global leaderboards, behind-the-scenes footage of the game, and other features.

The arcade cabinet stands just over five feet tall and has a 17-inch color monitor for vibrant colors and graphics. It boasts dual speakers for dynamic and rich audio. The cabinet is designed with a light-up marquee and faux-molded coin slots and doors. However, you don’t need to dig into your couch for quarters to play; all you’ve got to do is press the start button! The cabinet comes outfitted with two-player light guns in classic blue and red coloring. The cabinet even features replica artwork to give you those old-school vibes. You can order the cabinet from Amazon if you don’t have a Walmart nearby.

Other arcade cabinets available from Arcade1Up include Mortal Kombat II, Time Crisis, Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam, Big Buck Hunter, and Dig Dug!

Install the Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine in your living room, den, home theater, office, or basement to become the envy of all your nerdy friends! Plus, you can dress up like the T-800 Terminator while you play, and because it’s in your home, there won’t be anyone around to make fun of you! Imagine the possibilities!