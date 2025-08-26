Movie News

Come with me if you want your own Terminator 2: Judgment Day – The Arcade Game machine

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Terminator: No Fate, video game teaser trailerTerminator: No Fate, video game teaser trailer

Oh, sweet nostalgia! Whether you’re playing Namco’s Point Blank series, Konami’s Silent Scope, The House of the Dead 2, L.A. Machineguns, or Alien: Extermination, there’s nothing quite like a light gun game experience at the arcade. If you grew up in the ’90s, who among us didn’t pump quarters into simulators that let you open fire on dinosaurs, zombies, and robots of the apocalypse? The list of great light gun games is immense, but one stands among the best of the best: Terminator 2: Judgment Day – The Arcade Game! Oh, yeah! You know the one! And now, Arcade1Up is bringing the classic Midway game, Terminator 2: Judgment Day – The Arcade Game, to your home!

The Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine is a replica available at Walmart for $599.99. It brings the magic of your childhood home like never before! We all remember this gem from every roller rink, Spaceplex entertainment center, bowling alley, and back alley bar, but never like this. Arcade1Up’s Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi for online multiplayer, global leaderboards, behind-the-scenes footage of the game, and other features.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, arcade game

The arcade cabinet stands just over five feet tall and has a 17-inch color monitor for vibrant colors and graphics. It boasts dual speakers for dynamic and rich audio. The cabinet is designed with a light-up marquee and faux-molded coin slots and doors. However, you don’t need to dig into your couch for quarters to play; all you’ve got to do is press the start button! The cabinet comes outfitted with two-player light guns in classic blue and red coloring. The cabinet even features replica artwork to give you those old-school vibes. You can order the cabinet from Amazon if you don’t have a Walmart nearby.

Other arcade cabinets available from Arcade1Up include Mortal Kombat II, Time Crisis, Ms. Pac-Man, NBA Jam, Big Buck Hunter, and Dig Dug!

Install the Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine in your living room, den, home theater, office, or basement to become the envy of all your nerdy friends! Plus, you can dress up like the T-800 Terminator while you play, and because it’s in your home, there won’t be anyone around to make fun of you! Imagine the possibilities!

Source: Arcade1Up
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,534 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword read more in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Terminator 2: Judgment Day News

See More
best action movies of the 90s

JoBlo Originals

The Best 90s Action Movies

Posted 3 weeks ago
We countdown the best action movies of the 90s, with entries from Arnold, Sly, Keanu and so many more legends.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!