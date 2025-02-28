Terminator 2D: No Fate video-game teaser is a love letter to classic arcade action

You’re going to want to check out this teaser trailer for Terminator 2D: No Fate, an upcoming retro-style video-game coming to PS4 & PS5.

If you’re anxious to relive the 2D side-scrolling action of your youth, then you’ll be thrilled with Terminator 2D: No Fate, a new officially licensed video game that is a love letter to classic arcade games of the ’80s and ’90s. The game recreates and expands on the story of Terminator 2: Judgment Day and lets you take control of Sarah Connor, John Connor, and the T-800.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Terminator 2D: No Fate below.

That looks kind of awesome. “ Our team poured its passion into crafting adrenaline-fueled arcade gameplay and stunning pixel art—the very elements that make games special to us, ” said Mike Tucker, design director and programmer at Bitmap Bureau. “ As our first licensed game, we wanted to do justice to the Terminator 2 legacy. “

“ Our team are massive fans of the film—especially Sarah Connor, one of the greatest action heroes of all time, ” Tucker said. “ We knew playing as her would be special, so we worked hard to make her playstyle feel authentic. Sarah is agile and reactive, mirroring her paranoia and intense training. She excels in melee combat, sliding into enemies for direct attacks, reflecting her fearlessness. We also gave her a laser sight, inspired by the iconic Miles Dyson scene. It locks the player in place but significantly boosts damage. “

The game also includes a few Future War missions where you take control of John Connor leading the Resistance. “ His gameplay emphasizes strategic mid-to-long-range combat, using a plasma rifle, pipe bombs, and three ammo types, ” Tucker explained. “ He’s less agile than Sarah but can execute a tactical roll to evade attacks. “

Of course, the T-800 is the big player. “ We made him move deliberately to emphasize his weight and power, most evident in his devastating shoulder barge. He compensates for slower speed with high durability, taking significant damage before going down, ” Tucker said. “ The T-800’s segments were a blast to create, especially recreating iconic moments like the Corral bar brawl and the motorcycle escape from the T-1000 in a 2D arcade style. “

Terminator 2D: No Fate will launch on PS5 and PS4 on September 5th.