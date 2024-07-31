Netflix’s Terminator Zero gets final trailer ahead of Judgment Day

Last Updated on August 2, 2024

Judgment Day is upon us – but don’t worry, it’s only happening on Netflix. It has been quite a long time since we’ve gotten a mainstream Terminator series, with The Sarah Connor Chronicles going off the air 15 years ago. But now, Netflix will unveil Terminator Zero, a new animated series, on, appropriately enough, August 29th, better known to franchise fans as Judgment Day.

Less than one month out, Netflix has released the official trailer for Terminator Zero, which has a stacked voice cast and stylistically looks to bring something original to the series while also doing justice to the original James Cameron films and stories. That it is also set to The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Disarm” – with the line “The killer in me is the killer in you” – should play off of some themes as well.

Here is the official plot of Terminator Zero, as per Netflix: “2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity. Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

As stated, Netflix has compiled one heck of a cast for Terminator Zero: Timothy Olyphant voices The Terminator; Rosario Dawson is Kokoro, the Japanese answer to Skynet; André Holland is a programmer trying to stop Judgment Day; Sonoya Mizuno plays a resistance fighter; and Ann Dowd is The Prophet, who serves as a guide for the human resistance.

Terminator Zero will have eight episodes, all of which will be available on Netflix on release day.

What do you think of the trailer for Terminator Zero? Do you think it can do justice to the franchise better than some of the previous movies?