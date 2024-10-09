Terrifier 3 Review: The goriest (and best) of the series so far

PLOT: Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

REVIEW: When you think Terrifier, you usually think Art the Clown and a whole lot of murder. And if there’s one thing he’s good at, it’s the red stuff. The one issue I’ve always had with the Terrifier series is that it’s always been lacking in narrative. It mostly felt like moving from kill to kill and trying to soak in the trauma of it all. The second one introduces more background but it still doesn’t feel like a cohesive story. Finally, Terrifier 3 feels like what the series was always meant to be.

Terrifier 3 picks up five years after the events of 2, with the survivors just trying to live their lives. Sienna (Lauren LaVera) still has a lot of PTSD. And it only gets worse when she starts seeing Art the Clown yet again, and townsfolk start getting violently murdered. Her brother Jonathan is much more of a side character this time around (thank god) and we get a whole Christmas theme. Despite this, it doesn’t feel overly holiday-themed, giving enough of its own identity to not solely be grouped as Christmas horror. This can definitely be watched at any time of the year.

The entire opening sequence is ridiculously impressive. It’s pretty much what you would expect from a slasher but it ramps things up so quickly and heads firmly into: “Did they just do that?” territory. It’s one of many iconic scenes that puts shocking kills at the forefront but makes sure not to skimp on the tension. There are great shots that fully utilize the Christmas atmosphere. The acting is much better this time around, with nearly everyone that returns improving their performances. There are some really funny cameos from the world of horror like Clint Howard, Tom Savini, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric.

I was skeptical about Art the Clown being touted as being a “legendary horror villain” with so many limited appearances. But I’m finally starting to see it. David Howard Thornton brings some maniacal joy to Art that can’t be matched. When Art isn’t murdering, I love how much more lore is added to the series. They add just enough to give more of a clear image of his evil, without going overboard with origin. Art becomes more and more intriguing with every entry because there’s still a layer of mystery surrounding him.

One element I loved was the introduction of a girl obsessed with Art and his killings. There’s a great moment where she talks all about Art’s exploits as he gets giddy out in the hallway, hearing all of his achievements. Moments like that help to bring in the fun versus soaking in the traumatic moments. While there is certainly a fair share of brutal scenes, it’s all presented in such an entertaining way. The setup and payoff are expertly handled.

If I had to complain about anything it’s some of the stereotypical story beats. The fact that people still don’t believe Sienna after all she’s gone through results in nothing but frustration and annoyance. But it doesn’t make their murders all the more satisfying. There’s also a child character that doesn’t entirely work and I wish was excised completely. And I’d still argue there’s no reason for a film like this to be over 2 hours long. Despite that, Terrifier 3 is a lot of fun. By not selling out to a studio,Damien Leone continues to be absolutely relentless in his pursuit of horrific murder. Art even takes aim at children this time (quite a few times) so this isn’t for the sensitive. And that’s precisely the kind of franchise the horror world needs right now.

TERRIFIER 3 will release In Theaters Nationwide on October 11, 2024