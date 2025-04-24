The 83rd Golden Globes sets a 2026 air date with Nikki Glaser returning to host the star-studded evening

Is it time to start thinking about the Golden Globes already? Oh, it’s not until next year. Thank goodness! According to reports, the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony will occur on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Returning to host the star-studded event is last year’s master of ceremonies, Nikki Glaser, with the annual show happening at the Beverly Hilton. The event airs live on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime per a multi-year deal.

The Golden Globes, which celebrate excellence in movies and television, will reveal its nominees on December 8. A complete timeline for the annual event will follow in the coming months. Glaser joined the production to much acclaim last year. Her charming energy, quip-tastic jokes, and playfully stinging roasts hit the mark and ranked better with audiences than Jo Koy’s performance in 2024. Globes organizers asked Glaser to return after her success as host. She gladly accepted, but not before making a new deal that included a pay raise for the high-pressure gig.

Last year’s Golden Globes ceremony included a variety of winners across multiple film genres, like The Brutalist for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Emilia Pérez for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Flow for Best Animated Feature, Fernanda Torres as Best Actress in the Drama category for her performance in the Bob Dylan biopic I’m Still Here, with Adrien Brody taking home the Best Actor prize for The Brutalist.

Do any of this year’s releases (so far) stand a chance of getting recognized at next year’s Golden Globes? Severance? The Last of Us? What about Naoko Yamada’s The Colors Within, Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare, Steve Soderbergh’s Black Bag, or Keke Palmer and SZA’s One of Them Days for the comedy or musical category? It’s anyone’s guess.

The Golden Globes will return in 2026.