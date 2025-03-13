Nikki Glaser is set to return as host of 83rd Golden Globes

Conan O’Brien‘s hosting of this year’s Academy Awards was met with mainly positive reactions. The former late night talk show host brought his usual comedy sensibilities to the event and where he didn’t even need to be as controversial as Ricky Gervais to make a splash. Gervais, however, is notorious for taking Hollywood down a peg at the Golden Globes and when the British comedian opted not to return to the hosting gig, Nikki Glaser stepped in for the Hollywood Foreign Press. By and large, Nikki Glaser’s go at hosting the Golden Globes has been met with positive reception and the question became if she will host again.

Variety is now reporting that Glaser will indeed be taking the stage as emcee at the 83rd annual Golden Globes, which are scheduled to take place in January 2026 on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Glaser would address the official announcement in a statement, “Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career. I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus, who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season 4 as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, would add, “Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.”