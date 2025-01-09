Should Nikki Glaser return to host the Golden Globes?

By and large, Nikki Glaser’s go at hosting the Golden Globes has been met with positive reception. And while many of us do miss the days of Ricky Gervais going uncensored – and with a glass of beer in hand – at the podium, we might be seeing a new regular host. While nothing has been inked, Nikki Glaser could reportedly be headed back to the Beverly Hilton next year and maybe even beyond.

Deadline is reporting that Nikki Glaser could very likely be returning as the host of the 83rd Golden Globes; and with that would come a pretty substantial – and deserved – pay raise, as the comedian took in $400,000 for her first outing. Pay would definitely be a factor, if not just to make a point. As she told Howard Stern the day after the Globes, “I feel well paid for what I do…I’m alright…This first year when you’re just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would have done it for free.” She added, “There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that, but that’s OK. I’ll get more next year…”

Nikki Glaser added that she has no idea why anyone would bother turning down such a good gig as hosting the Golden Globes. With that, we’ve seen how stars can react to being made fun of in such a venue, their egos shattered with just one quip, so we can see why people would reject the offer if not just to cover their own butts and stay in good graces with Hollywood’s elite. While Glaser had some good zingers and I think she’d make a strong recurring host, she didn’t get anywhere near the level of carefree middle fingers that Gervais had – and would have had, as he also shared some of his own jokes he might have used. And even if you didn’t love Nikki Glaser, we can all agree she was a major step up from Jo Koy…

Having a host for the Golden Globes didn’t really become commonplace until the 2010s, when Ricky Gervais stepped in for three consecutive years (he’d return twice more). Since then, only one ceremony has been without a host.

What did you think of Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes hosting stint? Would you welcome her back for another round?