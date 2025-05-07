Movie News

The Golden Globes is adding a Best Podcast category to the annual awards ceremony

Posted 7 hours ago

Podcasting is making the leap from your ears to the Golden Globes as the annual celebration of film and TV plans to introduce a competitive Best Podcast category to January’s 2026 ceremony. While some outlets think the move is bizarre, organizers say there are  “extraordinary and diverse talents in podcasting,” and “seismic growth” in the podcast space warrants a spotlight on the glitzy show.

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling,” said the Globes’ president, Helen Hoehne, in a press statement.

She added that “podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations,” and that including a new category expands the Golden Globes’ ability to recognize new narrative outlets.

Hoehne concluded, “by celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

The Golden Globes plans to showcase 25 podcasts that qualify for the new category, with six ultimately occupying the nomination space. Details about the Best New Podcast category remain in flux, and an official announcement is forthcoming.

Funnily enough, my podcast, the Talking Comics podcast, is celebrating its 700th episode milestone today. Is this a coincidence? Absolutely. The Globes have no idea who we are.

Previously, the Golden Globes announced that last year’s host, Nikki Glaser, would return to host the 2026 ceremony. Glaser’s debut as the emcee of last year’s show was deemed a success by event organizers, attendees, and audience members.

What podcasts would qualify for the upcoming Best Podcast category? Does the podcast need to include a celebrity-filled cast? Anna Faris is Unqualified could be a contender, or Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, I Weigh with Jameela Jamil, David Tennant Does a Podcast, or Storytime with Seth Rogen is on the list. Podcasts offer a unique way to experience stories, especially if the production is up to snuff. I recommend listening to the Batman: Unburied series, The Old Gods of Appalachia, and BBC’s Uncanny with Danny Robbins.

The 2026 Golden Globes air on Sunday, January 11.

Source: Entertainment Weekly
