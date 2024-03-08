The Abyss 4K exclusive clip previews a behind-the-scenes featurette

The James Cameron film The Abyss is getting a 4K disc release next week, and we have an EXCLUSIVE clip from the bonus features!

Back in December, the James Cameron films The Abyss, Aliens, True Lies, Avatar, and Avatar: The Way of Water were all given 4K digital releases. Next Tuesday, March 12th, is the day when The Abyss, Aliens, and True Lies are going to get their physical 4K UHD releases – and to mark the occasion, we got our hands on an EXCLUSIVE clip from one of the bonus featurettes that will be on The Abyss disc! You can check it out in the embed above.

The Abyss has the following synopsis: In this underwater sci-fi adventure written and directed by James Cameron, a nuclear sub mysteriously sinks and a private oil rig crew, led by foreman Bud Brigman, is recruited to join a team of Navy SEALs on a search and rescue effort. The group soon finds themselves on a spectacular life-and-death odyssey 25,000 feet below the ocean’s surface, where they find a mysterious force that could either change the world — or destroy it.

The film stars Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Michael Biehn, Leo Burmester, Todd Graff, John Bedford Lloyd, J.C. Quinn, Kimberly Scott, Captain “Kidd” Brewer Jr., George Robert Klek, Christopher Murphy, Adam Nelson, Chris Elliott, Richard Warlock, Jimmie Ray Weeks, J. Kenneth Campbell, William Wisher Jr., and Ken Jenkins.

The 4K release of The Abyss (you can pre-order it HERE) includes both the theatrical version (which has a run time of 145 minutes) and the special edition (which runs 171 minutes). Here’s the list of bonus features:

NEW: Documentaries

• Deep Dive: A Conversation with James Cameron – An exclusive new sit-down with James Cameron as he revisits the origin of the project and addresses some of the myths behind the production.

• The Legacy of THE ABYSS – Discover the lasting legacy of THE ABYSS with stories from James Cameron and the crew about how and why the film continues to have an impact on filmmaking today.

ADDITIONAL BONUS:

Documentary

• Under Pressure: Making THE ABYSS – The original documentary about the infamous production of THE ABYSS, with candid commentary by the actors and crew.

Archives

• Deepcore Timelapse – Watch this production timelapse of the Deepcore set being created.

• Videomatics Montage – Watch a montage of behind-the-scenes production videomatics.

• Montana Bridge Flooding – See behind-the-scenes footage of the Montana bridge flooding.

• Engine Room Flooding – See behind-the-scenes footage of the engine room flooding.

• Surface Shoot Montage – Watch a behind-the-scenes montage of the surface shoot.

• Crane Crash Shoot – Check out behind-the-scenes footage of the crane crashing sequence.

• Visual Effects Reel – Watch a reel of visual effects progressions to see how they were developed for the film.

• Miniature Rear-Projection – Watch behind-the-scenes footage of how production used rear-projection techniques on miniatures.

• Motion Control Timelapse – Watch this production timelapse of the motion control technology being used.

• Teaser Trailer

• Main Trailer

• Reviews Trailer

Still Gallery – Presented here are extras as they appeared in the “Imaging Station” on the Special Edition DVD release of THE ABYSS, along with the trailers. Since their original presentation has been preserved, resolution and clarity will vary from element to element.

As mentioned, Collector's Editions of The Abyss, True Lies and Aliens, will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time on March 12.