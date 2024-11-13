Underestimating Rami Malek is the government’s first mistake in the action-packed trailer for The Amateur

Rami Malek plays a CIA cryptographer with an axe to grind after a group of criminals kill his wife in The Amateur trailer

20th Century Studios is kicking off this chilly Wednesday afternoon with some heat from Rami Malek‘s latest film, The Amateur. The studio debuted a new action-packed trailer and poster for The Amateur, an espionage thriller in which Malek’s character uses his unique set of skills to find the people who killed his wife. He has no experience in the field, but that won’t stop him from launching a manhunt that defies expectations.

James Hawes (Raised by Wolves, Penny Dreadful, Slow Horses) directs The Amateur from a screenplay by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli based on the novel by Robert Littell (Vicious Circle, The Revolutionist, Walking Back the Cat). The film opens in theaters on April 11, 2025.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Amateur courtesy of 20th Century Studios:

“Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.”

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody, No Time to Die) leads the cast alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne.

In The Amateur trailer, Malek’s Charles Heller discovers devastating news when he learns a group of criminals killed his wife in a vicious attack. The agency he works for offers their sympathies but, in the end, considers her collateral damage in a much larger plot. Unable to do anything, Heller demands training and a bankroll to hunt the killers down and bring them to justice. He’s inexperienced, so no one at the agency has faith in his abilities. As it turns out, they’re dead wrong. Heller is more competent than anyone gives him credit for, and when hatred fuels a wounded heart, you’ll do just about anything to get revenge.

Let’s f**king go! The Amateur might have a by-the-numbers plot, but Malek is a fantastic talent, and the movie looks slick as hell. I’m excited to check this one out. How about you? Let us know in the comments section below.