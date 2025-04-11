Minecraft scores $200M+ while The Amateur and King of Kings enter the game with $2M at the Thursday box office

A Minecraft Movie looks to score the top spot at the box office again this weekend as The Amateur and King of Kings get decent starts.

Is A Minecraft Movie this quarter’s box office savior? Since Warner Bros/Legendary’s live-action adaptation of the beloved video game hit theaters, box office numbers are looking up! After a record-breaking debut of $300M+ worldwide, A Minecraft Movie makes headlines again as it crosses the $200M mark in domestic dollars. The family-friendly adventure from Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre director Jared Hess mined $7.1M on Thursday, bringing the film’s global total to $343.9M at this posting. Analysts expect A Minecraft Movie to drop by 60% this weekend. However, Minecraft could come in at $65M to maintain the top spot at the box office.

Meanwhile, Angel Studios’ faith-based animated feature, The King of Kings, blessed the box office with $2M in Thursday previews. At the same time, Rami Malek’s spy thriller, The Amateur, targeted a $2M Thursday launch. The Amateur opens in 3,400 theaters today, including 400 IMAX auditoriums, 300 Premium Large Format screens, and 100 D-Box/Motion screens. Number crunchers say The Amateur could collect $12M+ in its opening weekend.

JoBlo’s Tyler Nichols reviewed The Amateur, giving the movie an 8/10. Tyler says The Amateur has Bourne-like vibes and that Malek’s character breaks the standard action thriller mold. You can read Tyler’s full review here.

Universal/Blumhouse’s Drop took home $730K in previews from 2,600 theaters. Adding Drop‘s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday totals brings the film to $1.4M. Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza’s Warfare also launched $1.6M for its opening salvo across 2,670 locations.

What do you think about A Minecraft Movie‘s box office success so far? How long will it take for Jared Hess to launch a sequel? Did you expect The Amateur to launch with more significant box office numbers? I wonder if theater owners are still kicking audience members out of theaters for getting out of control during the “Chicken Jockey” scene. I’m interested to see if Minecraft defies expectations in its second weekend. Let us know what you think about its chances in the comments section below.