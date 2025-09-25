The Astronaut: Kate Mara sci-fi thriller unveils a trailer and poster ahead of October release

Three years have passed since it was announced that Emma Roberts (Space Cadet) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) had signed on to star in the sci-fi thriller The Astronaut , which would mark the solo feature writing and directing debut of Jess Varley, who previously contributed a segment to the anthology film Phobias. The Astronaut made it way through production about a year later, but not with Roberts in the lead. Roberts had to drop out of the project and was replaced by Kate Mara (Class of ’09). The film had its world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival – and earlier this month, it secured a distribution deal in the United States with Vertical! The Astronaut is now heading toward an October 17th theatrical release, and with that date right around the corner, a trailer and poster have been unveiled. You can watch the trailer in the embed above and check out the poster at the bottom of this article.

The screenplay Varley wrote has the following synopsis: When astronaut Sam Walker (Mara) returns from her first space mission, she’s found miraculously alive in a punctured capsule floating deep off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. General William Harris (Fishburne) arranges for her to be placed under intense NASA surveillance in a high security house for rehabilitation and medical testing. However, when disturbing occurrences begin happening around the property, she fears that something extraterrestrial has followed her back to Earth.

Gabriel Luna of The Last of Us is also in the cast, along with Ivana Milicevic (Casino Royale) and Macy Gray (Phobias).

The Astronaut is produced by Eric B. Fleischman, Chris Abernathy, Cameron Fuller, and genre regular Brad Fuller, who has produced such films as A Quiet Place, the Purge franchise, and the remakes/reboots of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Amityville Horror, The Hitcher, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Fishburne executive produced with Jan McAdoo and Stephen Braun.

What did you think of the trailer for The Astronaut? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and take a look at the poster while you’re scrolling down: