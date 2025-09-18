The Astronaut: Kate Mara sci-fi thriller lands a Vertical distribution deal

Three years have passed since it was announced that Emma Roberts (Space Cadet) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) had signed on to star in the sci-fi thriller The Astronaut , which would mark the solo feature writing and directing debut of Jess Varley, who previously contributed a segment to the anthology film Phobias. The Astronaut made it way through production about a year later, but not with Roberts in the lead. Roberts had to drop out of the project and was replaced by Kate Mara (Class of ’09). The film had its world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival – and now it has been announced that it has secured a distribution deal in the United States with Vertical! A release date has not yet been announced, but Vertical is aiming to send the movie out later this Fall.

The screenplay Varley wrote has the following synopsis: When astronaut Sam Walker (Mara) returns from her first space mission, she’s found miraculously alive in a punctured capsule floating deep off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. General William Harris (Fishburne) arranges for her to be placed under intense NASA surveillance in a high security house for rehabilitation and medical testing. However, when disturbing occurrences begin happening around the property, she fears that something extraterrestrial has followed her back to Earth.

Gabriel Luna of The Last of Us is also in the cast, along with Ivana Milicevic (Casino Royale) and Macy Gray (Phobias).

The Astronaut is being produced by Eric B. Fleischman, Chris Abernathy, Cameron Fuller, and genre regular Brad Fuller, who has produced such films as A Quiet Place, the Purge franchise, and the remakes/reboots of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Amityville Horror, The Hitcher, Friday the 13th, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Fishburne executive produced with Jan McAdoo and Stephen Braun.

Varley provided the following statement: “ I’m forever grateful for the Fullers and Wonder Company’s dedication to the film, and over the moon to be partnering with Vertical on its release. Laurence and Kate gave their all to our nostalgic roller coaster ride with heart concealed behind its scares. We’re excited for audiences to join us on a journey of wonderment where all is not what it seems… even the genre itself. ” Fuller added, “ Jess’ direction paired with my son Cameron and Wonder Company’s producing created something truly unique on The Astronaut. Vertical saw what we all felt – this is a special film from an exciting new team. ” Vertical partner Peter Jarowey said, “ Jess has created a claustrophobic, otherworldly sci-fi thriller anchored by fantastic performances from Kate and Laurence. We can’t wait for The Astronaut to keep U.S. audiences on the edge of their seats until the final frame. “

