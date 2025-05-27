Kate Mara is excited to see the new Fantastic Four, says new movie doesn’t bring up any bad feelings

Marvel Studios is finally trying their hand at adapting The Fantastic Four after past attempts at the franchise fizzled. While casting for the new film has Pedro Pascal filling the shoes of Reed Richards, David Tennant reveals that the role was his own wish, as he stated, “In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction.” Still, “If it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal, frankly. I would’ve quite liked to be Reed Richards. I’d quite like to be able to do all that… Even though it’s going to be a while before there’s another go at that, unfortunately.”

Vanessa Kirby plays The Invisible Woman, Sue Storm, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and former Sue Storm actress, Kate Mara, of the infamous 2015 Fantastic Four, says she’s excited to see the new incarnation. While doing press for Friendship, she tells The Hollywood Reporter,





I love going to the movies. It’s my favorite thing to do, especially with my husband Jamie [Bell] and our kids. We have an 11-year-old. So I’m sure we’ll go, especially for a movie like that where you want to see it on a big screen with an audience and popcorn. Absolutely. It’s totally different than ours [2015’s Fantastic Four], so why not? I really love the cast. I love Pedro Pascal. Yeah, I would totally see the new Marvel. (Laughs.)”

She continued to say that the new film doesn’t remind her of the experience or the reception of the 2015 film from Josh Trank. She stated, “Yeah, the movie that’s coming out doesn’t really bring things up, good or bad. It’s a totally different movie, and I’m just such a movie fanatic. I love supporting movies by actually going to see them in the theater, and I find that to be an exciting thing for people. Also, the more movies people see in the theater, the better it is for our business.”