The Asylum: Henry Thomas, Julian Richings, Willa Holland, and more cast in psychological thriller

Garrett Martin has made multiple documentaries in recent years: Unbounded, about a journey through the most rural and inaccessible natural areas of Chile; The River Runs On, about conservationists in the Pisgah and Nantahala forests; I Saw the Light, about an investigation into the elusive brown mountain lights in North Carolina; and Paradise, about the impressive garden cultivated by a mountain man who has been living off the grid for fifty years. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Martin has made his narrative feature directing debut – and he chose to get that part of his career rolling with a psychological thriller! His new project is called The Asylum (and I can assure you that this is not a documentary about the mockbuster-creating production company The Asylum). Martin assembled a strong cast for his narrative feature: Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House), Julian Richings (Wrong Turn 2003), Willa Holland (Arrow), Chaney Morrow (Wrong Turn 2021), and Cameron Cowperthwaite (American Horror Story).

Martin wrote the screenplay, crafting the story of the events inside a sinister asylum where a dedicated counselor named Dr. Emmett Thompson (Cowperthwaite) is helping those with mental health issues. He encounters a patient in need named Adam (Morrow) and sets out to help him. Meanwhile, Holland plays Angela, a woman with a complex relationship with Cowperthwaite’s counselor. Thomas stars as Axel, a detective who is investigating the asylum while Richings plays Dr. Raymond, the head psychiatrist at the asylum. Here’s another synopsis: When a dedicated counselor gets entangled with a sinister asylum, he must risk his life to uncover the truth about his own past. The names of several more cast members can be found on the film’s IMDb page.

Filming took place in Kentucky and has already wrapped. Martin also produced the film through his company Martin Motion Pictures, along with a team that includes Jeff Seemann, Davi Davis, and Nicolaas Bertelsen.

