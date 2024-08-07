The Babadook is getting a 10th anniversary theatrical re-release in September

Somehow, 10 years have already passed since the release of writer/director Jennifer Kent’s horror film The Babadook (watch it HERE) – and to mark the occasion, IFC Films is teaming up with Iconic Events Releasing to give the film a theatrical re-release on September 19th! Fans who attend this re-release will also get to see an exclusive Q&A with writer/director Jennifer Kent. Tickets will be available to purchase at THIS LINK as of August 14th. In the meantime, IFC Films and Iconic Events Releasing have put together a 10th anniversary re-release trailer, which can be seen in the embed above.

The Babadook has the following synopsis: Six years after the violent death of her husband, Amelia is at a loss. She struggles to discipline her ‘out of control’ 6 year-old, Samuel, a son she finds impossible to love. Samuel’s dreams are plagued by a monster he believes is coming to kill them both. When a disturbing storybook called ‘The Babadook’ turns up at their house, Samuel is convinced that the Babadook is the creature he’s been dreaming about. His hallucinations spiral out of control, he becomes more unpredictable and violent. Amelia, genuinely frightened by her son’s behavior, is forced to medicate him. But when Amelia begins to see glimpses of a sinister presence all around her, it slowly dawns on her that the thing Samuel has been warning her about may be real.

The film stars Essie Davis (True History of the Kelly Gang), newcomer Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney (Doctor Doctor), Daniel Henshall (The Snowtown Murders), Barbara West (Breaker Morant), and Ben Winspear (Panic at Rock Island). An Australian production, it was produced by Kristina Ceyton and Kristian Moliere.

A press release provides the following information on Jennifer Kent: Jennifer Kent worked extensively as an actor in Australia before establishing her career as a writer/director. The Babadook premiered at Sundance in 2014, and received over 100 nominations and awards internationally. Jennifer’s second film, The Nightingale, won the Jury Prize and the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the Venice Film Festival in 2018, as well as winning five Australian Academy (AACTA) Awards. Recently, she wrote and directed The Murmuring, an episode of the acclaimed Netflix anthology “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.” She has three feature films in development as well as two TV series.

Are you a fan of The Babadook, and will you be attending the 10th anniversary theatrical re-release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.