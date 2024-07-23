The Beast Within Review (Fantasia 2024)

PLOT: After a series of strange events leads her to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the forest’s heart.

REVIEW: There’s something about a werewolf movie that always intrigues me. They often serve as a parallel to a darker side of humanity, using a physical beast to represent more abstract concepts. The Beast Within is no different, focusing on an isolated family in the English countryside. They have a dark secret, and it’s taking a toll on all of the family members. The obvious parallel is that of alcoholism, with the father turning into a monster at night and the mother doing what she can to contain the beast. The mother’s excuses are likely heard at AA meetings around the world. But does this multi-faceted narrative provide a satisfying film?

The short answer is yes, this has some great moments and is really propped up by its wonderful performances. I was blown away by Caoillinn Springall in this year’s Stopmotion, and she’s continuing to impress here. She stars as Willow, a young girl with breathing problems who must keep an oxygen tank. She sits and awaits her mother’s return, overtaken by the mystery of her family. Her curiosity can be a bit frustrating since we, as the viewer, are privy to information that she isn’t. Ashleigh Cummings brings so much to the role of the mother, Imogen. She seems absolutely broken by the circumstances and is just doing what she thinks is best for her family.

Kit Harington is absolutely terrifying as Noah. I feel like people have been waiting for him to have that next defining role post-Game of Thrones. And while I’m not sure how much reach the film will have, this is a part that allows him to flex his acting muscles. He’s able to walk that line between abusive and nurturing father, which makes him absolutely terrifying. I wanted more of him just to see that line constantly being bandied back and forth. We also get a mini GOT reunion as James Cosmo appears as Imogen’s father, Waylon. His interactions with Kit are minimal, so don’t expect any John Snow vs Jeor Mormont moments.

The Beast Within really takes advantage of its English countryside setting, allowing the forest to become a character all its own. There are some frustrating character decisions that are clearly just done for sake of plot advancement but those things don’t really bug me. Willow is clearly a hardheaded girl, intent on learning the truth, it’s a core tenant of her personality. So, it’s not shocking to see her do things that may be frustrating.

The Beast Within doesn’t really satisfy with its big conclusion, where we get more of a look at the werewolf. As smart as the filmmakers were to hide the beast for most of the film, it doesn’t entirely impress the more it’s on screen. The flashes work well, but the more focus there is, the sillier it looks. There’s a shot of the beast on fire, which is a bit unintentionally funny and the last thing anyone wants from their big finale. Conversely, you think of something like The First Omen, which is very strategic about the CGI used in its finale. I wish the same mindset was used here. Overall, I really enjoyed my time with The Beast Within. I have always loved more character-focused films, and everyone here is fascinating. It’s hard to ignore the alcoholism parallels, and I think the film is better for that. While the final act lost me a little, and the twist is seen from a mile away, this is definitely a werewolf film worth experiencing yourself.

THE BEAST WITHIN IS CURRENTLY PLAYING AT THE FANTASIA FILM FESTIVAL AND WILL BE RELEASED ON JULY 26TH, 2024.