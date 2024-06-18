The Beast Within trailer: Kit Harington nightmarish fantasy werewolf film reaches theatres in July

Earlier this month, we heard that one of the movies that will be showing at the 28th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival (which is set to run from from July 18th through August 4th in Montreal) is the werewolf chiller The Beast Within , starring Kit Harington (Jon Snow from HBO’s Game of Thrones). But if you’re not going to be able to attend Fantasia this year, you’re still going to have the chance to see The Beast Within on the big screen this summer… if you’re in the United States, anyway. Well Go USA Entertainment is giving the film a theatrical release nationwide on July 26th, and you can check out the trailer in the embed above.

Said to be a nightmarish fantasy film that’s “phantasmagoric, gothic, and straight out of Grimm’s Fairy Tales,” The Beast Within has the following synopsis: After a series of strange events leads her to question her family’s isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the ancient forest. But upon witnessing her father undergo a terrible transformation, she too becomes ensnared by the dark ancestral secret they’ve tried so desperately to conceal.

Harington is joined in the cast by Ashleigh Cummings, James Cosmo, and Caoilinn Springall. The film marks the narrative feature debut of documentary filmmaker Alexander J. Farrel, who also wrote the screenplay with Greer Taylor Ellison.

The Beast Within was produced by Merlin Merton, Martin Owen, Ryan Hamilton, Karl Hall, Sebastian Street, Alex Chang, Jack Christian, Evan Ross, Jordan Wagner, and Ying Ye.

The Beast Within is a commonly used title, so it’s kind of disappointing that it has been slapped on this film – although the original title, What Remains of Us, wasn’t anything special, either. The most famous movie to use the title The Beast Within to date was the 1982 “were-cicada” flick that was directed by Philippe Mora from a screenplay by Tom Holland. We heard some years back that Holland was interested in getting a remake off the ground – but while we wait to see if there’s ever going to be more were-cicada action on our screens, this Kit Harington movie looks like it could be good.

What did you think of the trailer for The Beast Within? Let us know by leaving a comment below.