The Beetlejuice Experience brings the Ghost with the Most to Hollywood for an interactive event worth dying for

The Beetlejuice Experience brings fans of Tim Burton’s weird and wacky Afterlife closer than ever with the interactive event of a lifetime.

It’s showtime! The Ghost with the Most, Beetlejuice, is breaking out of Adam Maitland’s abandoned town model for an interactive event! The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice experience is the ultimate opportunity for fans to venture beyond the veil for a closer look at the Afterlife and all that awaits in an eternity overcrowded with ghouls, ghosts, and red tape.

Tickets for The Afterlife Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Experience go live in less than six days, so make sure you join the waitlist and set a reminder in your calendar. Here’s a description of the interactive event courtesy of the official Beetlejuice Experience website.

“Step beyond the screen and into the Afterlife where everyone’s favorite bio-exorcist, Beetlejuice, is dying to see you! For a limited time, grab your Afterlife Passport and take a seat in the Waiting Room, where you’ll be immersed into the strange and unusual world of the Recently Deceased filled with ghoulish, interactive entertainment, photo ops, themed food & drinks…that are to die for.”

The Afterlife Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Experience features recreated sets, live entertainment, and a cast of eclectic ghosts to haunt your journey through the event. In addition to bringing fans a series of interactive surprises, the Beetlejuice Experience hosts the Afterlife Diner, with drinks, food, and exclusive merch available in the haunted Gift Shop.

The Afterlife Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Experience begins in August 2024 and runs from Wednesday through Sunday. It lasts 70 minutes at the Ovation Hollywood Suite 201, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. People of all ages are welcome to join the fun!

Here’s the official synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice:

“Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Danny DeVito in one of the year’s most anticipated films. We’ve waited decades for this one, folks. Let’s go!

