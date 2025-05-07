Movie News

Ferris Bueller’s Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck to reunite for the Jon Turteltaub comedy The Best Is Yet To Come

Bueller? Bueller? Ferris Bueller’s Day Off stars Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck are in talks to reunite for The Best Is Yet To Come, an upcoming comedy from screenwriter Allan Loeb with Jon Turteltaub in the director’s chair. The project is based on the French film of the same name, with Amy Baer producing via Gidden Media and executive producer Dimitri Rassam, who made the 2019 original. In addition to penning the script, Loeb will also executive produce.

If they sign on the dotted line, Broderick and Ruck will play best friends who, through a colossal misunderstanding that creates a ticking clock, hop in a car to find the estranged son of one of them and also try to do all the things that life has prevented them from doing.

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck played Ferris Beuller and Cameron Frye in the 1986 John Hughes classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The duo has stayed in touch throughout the years and remains friends. Deals for Broderick and Ruck are in the works, and production is expected to begin this summer.

Broderick played Matthew Sackler in 2023’s Painkiller before moving to the Arconia for a guest role on the hit TV series Only Murders in the Building, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Broderick plays Reader in The Gettysburg Address and is slated to appear in Pretend I’m Not Here, a comedic drama set in Nazi-occupied Netherlands, where a couple shelters a Jewish perfume salesman in their home. Living with an unknown person brings unforeseen developments to their lives.

Ruck recently played Coby Williamson in the Batman Unburied podcast and recently wrapped on People We Meet on Vacation, a Brett Haley-directed romance following Alex and Poppy. She wants to explore the world; he prefers to stay home with a book, but they are the best of friends. They live far apart, but every summer, for a decade, they have taken one week of vacation together.

Are you excited to hear about Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck getting the band back together for The Best Is Yet To Come? Let us know in the comments section below.

