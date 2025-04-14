Final Destination: Bloodlines actress Anna Lore answers the call for Blumhouse’s The Black Phone 2

For Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone 2, Anna Lore will move from the crime-infested streets of Gotham City to the suburbs of Denver, Colorado. Lore, who played Stephanie Brown on The CW’s Gotham Knights series, joins returning cast members Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora, as well as new additions Demián Bichir and Arianna Rivas.

Based on a short story by Joe Hill, The Black Phone is centered on Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer (Ethan Hawke) and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on ensuring that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

Anna Lore plays Julia Campbell in the upcoming horror film Final Destination: Bloodlines. In Bloodlines, a college student plagued by recurring violent nightmares returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them. Lore also stars alongside Rossana Arquette, Xander Berkeley, Jay Klaitz, and Jay Devore in the upcoming romantic comedy Not Born. Max Heller directs Not Born, focusing on what happens when you secretly pay a friend to romance your Mom!

Blumhouse and Derrickson are keeping details about The Black Phone 2 under wraps. The sequel recently wrapped production, with the film being Scott Derrickson’s first sequel. Check out the Peacock limited series Hysteria! to catch Anna Lore in one of her more recent projects! Hysteria! follows a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts who use the town’s sudden interest in the occult to start a reputation as a Satanic metal band until a strange series of events triggers a witch hunt that leads back to them.

