Warner Bros. reanimates Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride at CinemaCon, plus looks at Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mortal Kombat II & more!

Warner Bros. has plenty of horror offerings on its slate and showcased a few of them during its presentation at CinemaCon, including Maggie Gyllenhaalʼs The Bride.

Audiences were treated to a teaser trailer for The Bride, which star Jessie Buckley (who plays the titular character) described as “ the punkest love that’s ever existed. ” Think Bonnie and Clyde, Wild at Heart, Sid & Nancy, and Natural Born Killers. The teaser finds Buckley’s character being horrifically murdered, but she’s later reanimated and meets Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s monster. The pair set out to avenge her murder and become fugitives.

Gyllenhaal said she was looking for something “ pop and big ” and “ radical ” for her next project. She encountered a man at a party with a Bride of Frankenstein tattoo on his arm. “ It hooked me and I went home and watched the movie, ” she said. “ The bride is in the movie for about three minutes and she doesn’t speak which could not be more different than our bride. “

“ All of us have a little aspect of something monstrous in us, which is why we love monster movies, probably, ” she continued. “ You can run from it your entire life or you can shake hands with it… The monsters in our movie do monstrous things…but they’re also our heroes. ” In the film, Frankenstein’s monster is a lover of movies, and Gyllenhaal shot the film in IMAX.

We also saw a clip from Final Destination: Bloodlines, which our own Chris Bumbray said looked like a blast. If you’d like to stay completely unspoiled, I recommend refraining from reading the clip’s description.

It features two brothers who are arguing in a hospital about the best way to cheat death, either by killing someone else or killing themselves by flatlining and resituating. One brother has a peanut allergy, so he decides to buy some peanut butter cups at the vending machine. It gets stuck, they try to tip the machine, it almost falls on them, but doesn’t. In another room, an MRI machine turns on and gruesomely pulls the piercings from one of the brother’s nose, chest, and ears. The other brother starts to have a reaction to the peanut butter cups, and… well, it doesn’t turn out well for them.

There was also a sizzle reel for Mortal Kombat II, which ends with Karl Urban’s Johnny Cage exclaiming, “ I’m Johnny f***ing Cage! ” New Line chief Richard Brenner, who introduced the movie, added that we should “ Expect amazing fights, epic battles and a few fatalities. ” The film is set to hit theaters on October 24th.

Another movie hitting WB’s CinemaCon stage is Weapons from Barbarian director Zach Cregger. The mysterious film stars Julie Garner and Josh Brolin. The CinemaCon crowd saw an early trailer for the film. As it unravels, it constantly reinvents itself. The teaser is exclusive to CinemaCon and will not be released to the public.

The film is set in a small town where a classroom of children taught by Julia Garner vanishes. All the kids woke up the night before, walked into the dark, and never returned. Brolin is a father in the film, and people think he’s somehow involved with the children vanishing. Nightmares of the child haunt Garner’s character. As folks said, Weapons is like a horror version of Magnolia. The preview for Weapons has some striking imagery and was filmed in IMAX.