Jonathan Rhys Meyers aims to eat a mermaid in horror film The Catch

By
Posted 42 minutes ago
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Ben Miles are set to star in the mermaid horror movie The Catch, which starts filming soonJonathan Rhys Meyers and Ben Miles are set to star in the mermaid horror movie The Catch, which starts filming soon

Back in 1989, Mort Todd, the then-editor of the humor magazine Cracked (which was one of my favorite things to read in my early years), launched a short-lived horror comic magazine called Monsters Attack! I was a little kid at the time and got my hands on an issue that featured a disturbing story called Aquacarnivora, about flesh-eating mermaids – and ever since then, I’ve been of the opinion that there should be a lot more mermaid horror movies in the world. I’m glad to see it every time a new one is announced, and Deadline reports that the latest is The Catch, which is scheduled to start filming in March.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Mission: Impossible III) is set to star in the film alongside Ben Miles (Tetris). Coming our way from Epic Pictures and Mermaid Films, The Catch tells the story of a ruthless culinary showdown as a brilliant but obsessive chef journeys to Cornwall in search of the rarest seafood of all — a mermaid. As obsession turns to madness, the chef learns that some legends are better left undiscovered.

Jo Southwell, whose previous credits include episodes of Doctors and Call the Midwife, will be making her feature directorial debut with this film. Sara Gibbings is producing, and Epic Pictures will be introducing the project to potential buyers at the American Film Market next month.

Patrick Ewald, CEO of Epic Pictures and executive producer on the project, provided the following statement: “The Catch is a razor-sharp blend of myth and obsession, a story that reminds us that the real monsters are often human. With Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Ben Miles bringing fierce depth to their roles, and the visionary partnership of Jo Southwell and Sara Gibbings steering the project, this haunting film is destined to make waves.

I would love to see a film adaptation of Aquacarnivora, but in the meantime, I’ll gladly watch The Catch. Would you be interested in watching a horror movie about a chef who wants to eat a mermaid? Share your thoughts on this Jonathan Rhys Meyers / Ben Miles project by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
