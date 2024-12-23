The Coffee Table is getting a Turkish remake from director Can Evrenol

The solo feature directing debut of Spanish filmmaker Caye Casas, the horror comedy The Coffee Table (a.k.a. La mesita del comedor) was made in 2022 and got a lot of attention as it made its way around the world earlier this year, with JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy giving it an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK and legendary author Stephen King recommending it to his fans and followers by writing, “ My guess is you have never, not once in your whole life, seen a movie as black as this one. It’s horrible and also horribly funny. Think the Coen Brothers’ darkest dream. ” Now, Casas has revealed that The Coffee Table is getting a Turkish remake, titled Cam Sehpa , from director Can Evrenol!

Evrenol made his feature directorial debut with the 2015 horror film Baskin and has since directed the horror thriller Housewife, the post-apocalyptic adventure Peri: Agzi Olmayan Kiz, and the crime thriller Sayara.

NOTICIÓN!!! Esta semana ha empezado a rodarse el remake turco de LA MESITA DEL COMEDOR titulado CAM SEHPA y dirigido por @canevrenol 🎬🕺🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/pWaUbHkJs6 — Caye Casas (@cayecasas) December 20, 2024

The Coffee Table follows Jesus and Maria, a couple going through a difficult time in their relationship. Nevertheless, they have just become parents. To shape their new life, they decide to buy a new coffee table. A decision that will change their existence. The film starred David Pareja, Estefanía de los Santos, Josep Riera, Claudia Riera, and Eduardo Antuña. The cast of the remake Cam Sehpa has not yet been revealed.

While Evrenol works on Cam Sehpa, Casas is developing a “dark and acerbic” horror project called El Show del Gran Luciferio, which centers on the eccentric Luciferio, a game show host who pits contestants against each other in over-the-top trials to appease a rapt audience. As the show progresses, the games grow more barbaric as the adulation for the savage host drives increasing fury. When the project was first announced, Casas said it was “ from a question. What are we capable of doing for money? We all have a price according to our personality, our circumstances and our ambitions. We wanted to create a fun, cruel, macabre and spectacular story that played with this concept, with the idea of ​​what our price truly is. This story is different, but it also incorporates my style of making the viewer experience very strong emotions. El Show del Gran Luciferio is a very acidic criticism of human misery. The viewer will have fun, laugh with my particular sense of black humor and be disturbed; they’ll view sequences they’ll never forget. “

What do you think of The Coffee Table getting a Turkish remake from Can Evrenol, and are you glad to hear that Caye Casas is developing a new project? Share your thoughts on Cam Sehpa and El Show del Gran Luciferio by leaving a comment below.