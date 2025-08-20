The Conjuring: Last Rites unveils a 4DX poster

The Conjuring film franchise is set to come to an end with the fourth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites , which Warner Bros. has scheduled for a theatrical release on September 5th in North America (September 3rd internationally) – and with those dates right around the corner, a 4DX poster for the film has been unveiled. You can check it out at the bottom of this article.

The Conjuring: Last Rites has been given an R rating for bloody/violent content and terror. Coming our way from New Line Cinema, The Safran Company, and Atomic Monster, this is the ninth entry in the overall Conjuring Universe. Entertainment Weekly recently shared that the film is set in 1986, five years after the events of The Devil Made Me Do It. The Warrens have retired from the exorcist business, largely due to Ed’s heart attack, the one sustained during the demonic happenings of the third film. They still hit the university circuit, presenting talks at various schools, but even those opportunities are drying up. Of course, certain events force them back into the fold one last time. They added that the case at the center of Last Rites is one of the more famous events from the Warrens’ career: the Smurl family haunting. According to the New England Society of Psychic Research — the occult-investigating organization now run by Ed and Lorraine’s real-life daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Tony Spera (both of whom cameo in the film) — Janet and Jack Smurl moved their family into a duplex on Chase Street in West Pittston, Pa., in the 1970s. In the years that followed, the Smurls, including their young daughters and Jack’s parents, claimed to experience supernatural occurrences ranging from strange odors and voices all the way to ghostly molestations. The Smurls’ appearances on TV programs such as Larry King Live and Entertainment Tonight made it one of the more publicized cases of supernatural activity, but it also gave skeptics ammunition to say they sold out for the public spotlight. The story became the subject of the book The Haunted: One Family’s Nightmare (1986) and a 1991 made-for-TV movie starring Sally Kirkland.

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise the roles of paranormal investigators / married couple Ed and Lorraine Warren. They’re joined in the cast by Rebecca Calder (Wrath of Man) and Elliot Cowan (Foundation) as Janet and Jack Smurl, with the rest of the Smurl family being played by Kíla Lord Cassidy (Heather), Beau Gadsdon (Dawn), Tilly Walker (Carin), Molly Cartwright (Shannon), Peter Wight (Grandpa Smurl), and Kate Fahy (Grandma Smurl). Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) takes on the role of the Warrens’ daughter Judy, who is now an adult in her 20s. Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) plays Judy’s boyfriend Tony Spera, and Orion Smith and Madison Lawlor play younger versions of Ed and Lorraine in flashbacks. Shannon Kook is back as Ed and Lorraine’s technical assistant Drew, with John Brotherton apparently reprising the role of Officer Brad Hamilton from the first film. Steve Coulter is back as Father Gordon, a character he played in Annabelle Comes Home, in addition to the Conjuring films.

Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, and the Conjuring Universe-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona, is at the helm of The Conjuring: Last Rites, working from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also wrote The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and The Autopsy of Jane Doe writers Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Franchise producers James Wan and Peter Safran are producing the film, with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Natalia Safran, John Rickard, Hans Ritter, Chaves, and Johnson-McGoldrick serving as executive producers. Wan also crafted the story with Johnson-McGoldrick.

Are you looking forward to The Conjuring: Last Rites? Check out the 4DX poster, then let us know by leaving a comment below.