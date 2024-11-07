Is The Crow 2024 actually good? The Arrow and Lance discuss

A couple of months ago, Lionsgate released a new version of The Crow onto the big screen, and while we know what JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray thinks of the movie – you can read his review of the film at THIS LINK and see how he thinks it compares to other Crow movies HERE – we haven’t heard how Arrow in the Head founder John “The Arrow” Fallon and Lance Vlcek feel about this new Crow. With the new episode of their new show Lance and Arrow at the Movies , Lance and The Arrow share their thoughts on the film. Is The Crow 2024 actually good, or is it the horrible mess most people seemed to think it was going to be? To find out, check out the video embedded above!

Here’s what Lance and Arrow at the Movies is all about: Join hosts The Arrow and Lance as they engage in colorful debates about old and recent genre films. With a vibe that’s both groovy and a little rough around the edges, we’re here to talk shop with a whole lot of passion.

There was a time when we would refer to the new Crow project as a remake, but Lionsgate let it be known that this is not to be called a remake, but rather a new adaptation of the source material, the comic book series created by James O’Barr. Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed this version of The Crow, working from a screenplay by Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard). The film is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman. Dan Farah serves as executive producer. Here’s the synopsis: Soulmates Eric (Bill Skarsgard) and Shelly (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Bill Skarsgard (Boy Kills World) and singer FKA Twigs are joined in the cast by Danny Huston (Yellowstone), who plays the lead villain, as well as David Bowles (Brothers), Isabella Wei (1899), Laura Birn (A Walk Among the Tombstones), Sami Bouajila (The Bouncer), and Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders).

Based on the comic book series created by James O’Barr, the first version of The Crow was released in 1994. Following the production of three sequels (each about a different resurrected character), a redux was first announced in late 2008… then it had to make a long journey through development hell. Several screenwriters came and went, scripts were written and scrapped, studios went bankrupt, and directors like Stephen Norrington, Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, Corin Hardy, and Francisco Javier Gutiérrez were all involved along the way. Actors up for the lead role during the long development period included Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, Jason Momoa, and Jack Huston.

Are you a fan of The Crow 2024? Check out this episode of Lance and Arrow at the Movies, then let us know what you think of the movie by leaving a comment below.