The Cut Review: A Career Best Performance From Orlando Bloom

PLOT: A retired boxer returns to the ring for one last shot at the title but only if he can make the weight. Holed up in a room in Las Vegas he embarks on an intensive and illegal weight cut program with an unscrupulous trainer.

REVIEW: Boxing movies are often focused on the spectacle of the fight itself, with loud punches and the crowd going wild. But, as any boxing fan knows, the greatest battles are often waged before even stepping into the squared circle. And while the training is absolutely a key element in an individuals success, it can’t be discounted just how important weight cutting is in the sport. In theory, it gives the fighter a slight advantage but the journey getting there can be quite brutal. So its fascinating to finally get a boxing movie that takes a look at the weight cutting process itself and all the crazy things that someone will do in order to make weight.

The Cut follows a retired boxer (Bloom) who accepts the biggest fight of his career. Only one problem: he’s much heavier than the weight class he’s supposed to be in, and must cut an astronomical amount of weight in order to even make it to the fight. With the help of his partner/trainer Caitlin (Balfe) he starts the arduous process. But once he’s in Vegas, he finds he needs a little more help, and hires a trainer that will push him to and past his limits, in order to reach his goal. It’s a harrowing look at the lengths that these professional athletes will go through in order to compete.

Outside of the Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings franchise, Orlando Bloom has failed to have that breakout, leading man role. But this finally seems to be a role that could get audiences to look at him as a serious actor who can lead a movie. How he handles himself as the Boxer (that’s all he’s referred to in the film) is quite unreal and feels very different from the roles we’ve seen him in before. His dedication to properly representing this character really comes through on the screen. You can feel the absolute drain on him. And there have been plenty of films where Bloom is the lone standout (Red Right Hand being the first that comes to mind) but he finally has material that feels equal to his performance.

And Bloom is surrounded by an absolutely phenomenal supporting cast, which really helps accentuate what he’s doing himself. Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe appears as Caitlin, Boxer’s trainer who won’t quite push him to the lengths that he needs because she’s also his partner. You can feel her pain as Boxer’s shape gets worse and worse. Her helplessness can be felt through the screen, as she cares more about his wellbeing than even he does. But it’s John Turturro as Boz, the trainer that helps with the weight cut, that will have you questioning humanity. The pride he takes in beating someone down to such a degree, and those brief moments where he realizes he may have gone too far; it’s something only Turturro could have pulled off so seamlessly and not feel like an over the top villain.

This was my first experience with director Sean Ellis’ work but was impressed with how much he was able to convey the weight cut and still keep it interesting. Because there’s only so much you can do with someone trying to sweat, so we’re given more of a look at the mental drain that it causes as well. I’ve always thought that weight cutting would be the perfect outlet for a riveting story but never knew precisely how it could maintain interest for an entire movie. Thankfully, The Cut does just that, being a character piece that watches a boxer get to near death, and go to extreme lengths for one last shot at glory.

