Orlando Bloom describes how brutal his diet was for The Cut

By
Posted 20 minutes ago

Orlando Bloom stars in an upcoming boxing film, and while it seems like you’ve seen one, you’ve seen ’em all, the premise of The Cut tackles the lesser-explored aspect of boxing training that’s important for making the fight happen — weight cutting. However, in the particular case of the film, Orlando Bloom’s character has to lose an unnerving 26 pounds in six days. The film becomes a battle with the body as he goes through a drastic and intense training regimen to make it happen, along with being fit enough to defeat his opponent.

Bloom says that his actual dieting for the film, while not as intense, was pretty horrible in its own right. Entertainment Weekly reports on the star’s appearance on Britain’s This Morning show, where he explained,



I was just exhausted, just mentally and physically. And I was just hangry. I was a horrible person to be around.”

While the Pirates of the Caribbean star had considerably more time to get into the right shape for the role, Bloom reveals he did lose 52 pounds on a diet that consisted of tuna and cucumbers. He insists that in the last three weeks, the diet left him with “no energy or brain power.” Last year, he talked with EW about his nutrition consultant, “He had me on this really tight, strict regime and program for eating, and I was holding at about 163 pounds for what felt like weeks. And I’d been doing cardio, everything that the boxers [do]. Then I did this Epsom salt bath and he said drink two liters of water, go to bed, and I woke up in the morning and I was like 10 pounds lighter. I was like, ‘Wait, what is this? Osmosis? How do you do this?'”

Take note: Bloom warns that this isn’t a miracle weight loss method, as he professes that the process had taken a toll on him. He explained, “I was so calorie-depleted going into it and dehydrated. We went into the weigh-in and stuff at the end of the movie and I was hardly there, which is sort of perfect in some ways, but I’d be lying down between takes just to kind of conserve energy. And the dehydration. But what it does to the psyche is way more interesting.”


Source: EW, Morning Show
