The Daniels’ event film has found a new date on Universal’s release schedule

It was previously reported months ago that Steven Spielberg‘s anticipated event film would no longer open in theaters on May 15, 2026. Instead, the iconic filmmaker’s mysterious new feature opens on June 12, 2026, taking over a spot previously reserved for Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar-winning duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as The Daniels. According to The Daniels, their next movie is coming along nicely, but it just needs more time in the oven.

The Hollywood Reporter has now revealed that Universal, who had partnered with The Daniels before their big Academy Award victories, has now found a spot on their calendar to release The Daniels’ film. According to THR, their secret film, which was once scheduled for June 12, 2026, will now see a theater release on November 19, 2027. This movie will be the first in a deal that the studio made with the duo just before EEAAO won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, etc.

Kwan stated, “We love to chase things that could almost be a catastrophe.” Scheinert added, “We thrive on being told no, in moderation. I am nervous about having a budget that makes us not have those tough conversations.”

Since becoming new hot commodities in Hollywood, the duo had directed on an episoded of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Kwan explained that the directors hadn’t sold out, “Don’t worry. We aren’t working on a whole series, we guest directed one episode. Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!!!) so it was an easy yes.” He added, “Our next film will be an original Daniels project so you can stop worrying (and stop bothering me about it).”

It was also previously announced that The Daniels will produce Paul Dano’s next directorial feature. Plot details for this new comedy are being kept under wraps, but Dano will write and direct the project. The Daniels will produce through their Playgrounds banner alongside partner Jonathan Wang.

