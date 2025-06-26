Movie News

Paul Dano to write & direct high-concept comedy with the Daniels set to produce

By
Posted 5 hours ago
Paul Dano, The Daniels, comedyPaul Dano, The Daniels, comedy

Deadline reports that Paul Dano is set to return to the director’s chair with a new “high-concept, original comedy” for Universal Pictures, which will reunite him with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directing duo known as the Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

This is a bit of a reunion as Dano starred alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the Daniels’ Swiss Army Man nearly a decade ago. Dano plays a man stranded on a deserted island who has given up all hope of ever making it home again, but everything changes when he befriends a corpse (Radcliffe) who washes ashore.

Plot details for this new comedy are being kept under wraps, but Dano will write and direct the project. The Daniels will produce through their Playgrounds banner alongside partner Jonathan Wang.

Related
Awesome Artist We’ve Found Around The Net: Garreth Gibson

Dano made his directorial debut with Wildlife, a drama about a teenage boy who must deal with his mother’s complicated response after his father temporarily abandons them to take a menial and dangerous job. The film starred Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ed Oxenbould. The film received rave reviews when it premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, but our own Chris Bumbray wasn’t completely enamoured with the movie.

Dano’s eye as a director is good, and for a first film it’s assured. I’m sure he made exactly the movie he wanted to make, but it’s hard to sit through if you’re not patient – a thing that’s tougher to be at a fest when you’re seeing four-to-five movies a day,” Bumbray wrote in his review. “Some empathy was needed to make this able to connect to an audience and WILDLIFE has been totally drained of that feeling. Dano has chops as a director, that’s for certain, and it’s well-made, well-acted film, but it’s also slow and a hard watch. I prefer my films a little less clinical, but one can’t deny it does what it set out to do.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

As for the Daniels, they’re hard at work developing their follow-up to Everything Everywhere All at Once, but the project is still a mystery.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,943 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Paul Dano News

See More

Movie Reviews

Spaceman Review

Posted 1 year ago
Adam Sandler delivers another excellent dramatic role in a unique film about love and loneliness in the depths of outer space.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. F1
  4. 28 Years Later
  5. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. M3GAN 2.0
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!