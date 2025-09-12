Bring the spy game home as Universal releases a Blu-ray of The Day of the Jackal season one this fall

Almost a year ago, The Day of the Jackal was renewed on Peacock after a successful first season. Now, you can own the season on physical media as Blu-ray.com reveals Universal’s plans to release a Blu-ray of The Day of the Jackal season one. The set is due to hit retailers on October 28.

The description reads, “Based on Frederick Forsyth’s acclaimed novel, The Day of The Jackal, follows an elite assassin, known as the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) as he works towards carrying out a seemingly impossible hit. However, his actions soon attract the attention of a British intelligence officer, Bianca (Lashana Lynch), who sets out to hunt him down before his next kill. Armed with an array of disguises, skills, and weapons, we meet the Jackal carrying out his latest hit in Germany. Impressed by his work, an anonymous client reaches out with a proposal — the Jackal’s riskiest job yet, but with a payout that may let him leave the game for good. The Day of The Jackal is a twisting, high-octane thriller about two highly skilled operatives engaging in espionage, subterfuge, and violence, as they stop at nothing to achieve their goals.”

The globe-trotting thriller stars Eddie Redmayne as an unrivalled and highly elusive assassin known only as the Jackal, who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

The series also starred Úrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), Richard Dormer (Fortitude), Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Lia Williams (The Crown), Khalid Abdalla (United 93), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), and Jonjo O’Neill (Pennyworth). Ronan Bennett (Gunpowder) serves as writer and showrunner, with Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones) directing.