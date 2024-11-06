The Dead Zone (2002-2007): What Happened to this TV Series?

We can all agree that Stephen King is one of the most prolific authors of the 21st century. His books have influenced countless authors and set the foundation for modern horror media. King is the only writer whose books have given me a feeling of dread when I’m just on the second page. He has written hit after hit, and his life is just as fascinating as any story he has ever written. Over the years many people have asked Stephen King which one of his novels was favorite. He has always said that it was “The Dead Zone”, which shouldn’t really shouldn’t be a surprise. Even though he was a successful author before “The Dead Zone” was published, it was his first massive hit. The book put him on the map and set him down the road to become the legend we know today.

I have to agree, “The Dead Zone” is one of his best novels – it’s easily in my top 5 favorite King books. The book revolves around Johnny Smith, a man who, after an accident, falls into a coma for 5 years. When he awakens, he discovers that part of his brain is damaged beyond repair; he dubs this part of his brain “The Dead Zone”. Because of this damage, his brain compensates by developing psychic powers. He can now see visions by touching objects and people. Eventually, Jonny sees a vision of a corrupt and sadistic senator named Greg Stillson becoming president. To his horror, he sees Stillson causing a global nuclear war killing billions. Because of this, Smith tries to kill Stilson to stop this horrific future from ever occurring.

In 1983 the novel was turned into a classic film that was directed by David Cronenberg and starring Christopher Walken was released to critical acclaim. Indeed, The Dead Zone was one of the few Stephen King adaptations that worked. For years the majority of King’s adaptations were either horrible or were so distant from the source material that they were just in name only.

For decades the 1983 film was the only adaptation of the book that was ever made. But in 2002 a new take on the novel was created, this time for television. The series would create a dedicated following that is still praising it even after its cancellation. The show was one of a group of massive hits for the USA Network that were being produced at the time. Not to mention it would set a historic record of the highest ratings for a premiere of a cable series in television history. If you’re curious, the number was 6.4 million viewers.

It would also push Anthony Michael Hall’s career to a new level, with him, at the time, being best known for being a member of The Brat Pack. It’s one of my top 5 favorite TV shows of all time. But does it still hold up? Well, let’s take a walk into the mysterious Dead Zone to find out and luckily two stars of the show John L Adams and Kristin Dalton will be leading the way in this episode of Gone But Not Forgotten, which you can watch embedded above!