The Breakfast Club is returning to theatres for its 40th anniversary

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the all-time greats, the classic coming-of-age movie The Breakfast Club – and this anniversary is such a momentous occasion, all five of the actors who play the title characters were brought together at a convention for the first time earlier this year. The celebration continues next month, as Universal Pictures will be bringing the film back to theatres nationwide for two days of special screenings on September 7 and 10. Advance tickets for this theatrical rerelease are available to purchase on Fandango.

Written and directed by the legendary John Hughes, The Breakfast Club is set at a suburban Chicago high school and follows five students from vastly different cliques who arrive for a Saturday detention and discover that the labels assigned to them do not define who they are. Over the course of one day, Claire the princess, Andrew the athlete, Brian the brain, Allison the basket case and John the criminal break through their social barriers and reveal the private struggles beneath their public identities. Under the wary eye of Vice Principal Vernon —and the side-eye observations of custodian Carl—they begin as strangers and leave with a deeper understanding of themselves and each other. Anthony Michael Hall, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald, and Judd Nelson star alongside Paul Gleason and John Kapelos. Hughes also produced the movie with Ned Tanen.

Universal Pictures executive Jim Orr told Coming Soon, “ The Breakfast Club is one of the great films about identity, alienation, and connection. The film’s honesty, humor, and humanity continue to connect with audiences of all ages. We’re honored to bring it back to theaters so that a new generation can experience its power on the big screen. “

Although Hall has said The Breakfast Club could be “right for a remake,” I think bringing the original film back to theatres is a much better move.

Are you a fan of The Breakfast Club, and will you be catching the film on the big screen when Universal Pictures brings it back to theatres next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.