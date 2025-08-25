Movie News

Criterion announces the 4K Blu-ray release for The Breakfast Club

Posted 13 minutes ago
Last week, we reported that the Criterion Collection will be releasing House Party and Eyes Wide Shut in 4K in November. Blu-ray.com has also passed along that the prestigious physical media distributor is set to release John Hughes’ iconic high school ballad, The Breakfast Club, on November 4.

The description reads,
“What happens when five strangers end up together in Saturday detention? Badass posturing, gleeful misbehavior, and a potent dose of angst. With this exuberant, disarmingly candid film, writer-director John Hughes established himself as the bard of American youth, vividly and empathetically capturing how teenagers hang out, act up, and goof off. The Breakfast Club brings together an assortment of adolescent archetypes—the uptight popular girl (Molly Ringwald), the stoic jock (Emilio Estevez), the foulmouthed rebel (Judd Nelson), the virginal bookworm (Anthony Michael Hall), and the kooky recluse (Ally Sheedy)—and watches them shed their personae and emerge into unlikely friendships. With its highly quotable dialogue and star-making performances, this exploration of the trials of adolescence became an era-defining pop-culture phenomenon, one whose influence now spans generations.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • Audio commentary featuring actors Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson
  • Interviews with actors Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy and other members of the cast and crew
  • Video essay featuring director John Hughes’s production notes, read by Nelson
  • Fifty minutes of deleted and extended scenes
  • Promotional and archival interviews
  • Excerpts from a 1985 American Film Institute seminar with Hughes
  • Radio interview with Hughes
  • Audio interview with Ringwald from an episode of This American Life
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by author and critic David Kamp
  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    English: LPCM Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
  • Subtitles
    English SDH
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (1 BD-50)
  • Packaging
    Inner print
    Booklet
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A (locked)

Source: Blu-ray.com
