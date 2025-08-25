Criterion announces the 4K Blu-ray release for The Breakfast Club

Last week, we reported that the Criterion Collection will be releasing House Party and Eyes Wide Shut in 4K in November. Blu-ray.com has also passed along that the prestigious physical media distributor is set to release John Hughes’ iconic high school ballad, The Breakfast Club, on November 4.

The description reads,

“What happens when five strangers end up together in Saturday detention? Badass posturing, gleeful misbehavior, and a potent dose of angst. With this exuberant, disarmingly candid film, writer-director John Hughes established himself as the bard of American youth, vividly and empathetically capturing how teenagers hang out, act up, and goof off. The Breakfast Club brings together an assortment of adolescent archetypes—the uptight popular girl (Molly Ringwald), the stoic jock (Emilio Estevez), the foulmouthed rebel (Judd Nelson), the virginal bookworm (Anthony Michael Hall), and the kooky recluse (Ally Sheedy)—and watches them shed their personae and emerge into unlikely friendships. With its highly quotable dialogue and star-making performances, this exploration of the trials of adolescence became an era-defining pop-culture phenomenon, one whose influence now spans generations.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATION , with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Audio commentary featuring actors Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson

Interviews with actors Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy and other members of the cast and crew

Video essay featuring director John Hughes’s production notes, read by Nelson

Fifty minutes of deleted and extended scenes

Promotional and archival interviews

Excerpts from a 1985 American Film Institute seminar with Hughes

Radio interview with Hughes

Audio interview with Ringwald from an episode of This American Life

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author and critic David Kamp