Movie News

Time to hit the dancefloor! Reginald Hudlin’s original House Party is coming to 4K Blu-ray from Criterion

By
Posted 2 hours ago
house partyhouse party

You smell something? I smell something. I smell…I smell 4K Blu-ray!

Blu-ray.com has just passed along the announcement for Criterion Collection’s release schedule for November, which will include an all-new 4K restoration for 1990’s House Party starring Kid N Play, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Full Force, AJ Johnson and Robin Harris. There will also be a non-4K Blu-ray version released at the same time. Both are set to hit retailers on November 11.

The description reads,
“In this dazzlingly imaginative teen comedy, the breakthrough feature debut by writer-director Reginald Hudlin, hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play bring their star power to the big screen as aspiring MCs preparing for the party of the year. When Kid’s father (Robin Harris) forbids him from attending Play’s party, Kid sneaks out anyway, kicking off a wild night full of dance-offs and rap battles, run-ins with bullies and cops, and a bit of romance. With an ensemble cast that also includes Tisha Campbell, AJ Johnson, Martin Lawrence, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and members of the music group Full Force, plus a hit soundtrack, House Party is a beloved, feel-good snapshot of early-1990s hip-hop culture that brought Black teenage experience to the mainstream, and that shines bright to this day.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM, supervised by director of photography Peter Deming and approved by writer-director Reginald Hudlin, with 4.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTAITON OF THE FILM
  • New audio commentary featuring Hudlin
  • New conversation featuring Hudlin, producer Warrington Hudlin, and film scholar Racquel Gates
  • New cast reunion featuring actors B-Fine, Bowlegged Lou, and the Legend Paul Anthony of Full Force; Tisha Campbell; AJ Johnson; Christopher “Play” Martin; Daryl “Chill” Mitchell; and Christopher “Kid” Reid
  • House Party (1983), the student short by Reginald Hudlin on which his feature is based
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by author Michael Harriot
  • Video
    Codec: HEVC / H.265
    Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)
    HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10
    Aspect ratio: 1.85:1
    Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio
    English: DTS-HD Master Audio 4.0 (48kHz, 24-bit)
  • Subtitles
    English SDH
  • Discs
    4K Ultra HD
    Blu-ray Disc
    Two-disc set (1 BD-50)
  • Playback
    4K Blu-ray: Region free
    2K Blu-ray: Region A 

Meanwhile, the non-4K Blu-ray extra features look to be pretty identical.

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM, supervised by director of photography Peter Deming and approved by writer-director Reginald Hudlin, with 4.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • New audio commentary featuring Hudlin
  • New conversation featuring Hudlin, producer Warrington Hudlin, and film scholar Racquel Gates
  • New cast reunion featuring actors B-Fine, Bowlegged Lou, and the Legend Paul Anthony of Full Force; Tisha Campbell; AJ Johnson; Christopher “Play” Martin; Daryl “Chill” Mitchell; and Christopher “Kid” Reid
  • House Party (1983), the student short by Reginald Hudlin on which his feature is based
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by author Michael Harriot

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,827 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest House Party News

See More
National Film Registry

Movie News

National Film Registry adds Iron Man, Little Mermaid, more

Posted 3 years ago
The Library of Congress has added 25 new films to their National Film Registry, which annually recognizes films “for their cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to preserve the nation’s film heritage.” This year includes a diverse list of iconic horror...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!