Time to hit the dancefloor! Reginald Hudlin’s original House Party is coming to 4K Blu-ray from Criterion

You smell something? I smell something. I smell…I smell 4K Blu-ray!

Blu-ray.com has just passed along the announcement for Criterion Collection’s release schedule for November, which will include an all-new 4K restoration for 1990’s House Party starring Kid N Play, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Full Force, AJ Johnson and Robin Harris. There will also be a non-4K Blu-ray version released at the same time. Both are set to hit retailers on November 11.

The description reads,

“In this dazzlingly imaginative teen comedy, the breakthrough feature debut by writer-director Reginald Hudlin, hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play bring their star power to the big screen as aspiring MCs preparing for the party of the year. When Kid’s father (Robin Harris) forbids him from attending Play’s party, Kid sneaks out anyway, kicking off a wild night full of dance-offs and rap battles, run-ins with bullies and cops, and a bit of romance. With an ensemble cast that also includes Tisha Campbell, AJ Johnson, Martin Lawrence, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and members of the music group Full Force, plus a hit soundtrack, House Party is a beloved, feel-good snapshot of early-1990s hip-hop culture that brought Black teenage experience to the mainstream, and that shines bright to this day.”

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM , supervised by director of photography Peter Deming and approved by writer-director Reginald Hudlin, with 4.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

, supervised by director of photography Peter Deming and approved by writer-director Reginald Hudlin, with 4.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTAITON OF THE FILM

New audio commentary featuring Hudlin

New conversation featuring Hudlin, producer Warrington Hudlin, and film scholar Racquel Gates

New cast reunion featuring actors B-Fine, Bowlegged Lou, and the Legend Paul Anthony of Full Force; Tisha Campbell; AJ Johnson; Christopher “Play” Martin; Daryl “Chill” Mitchell; and Christopher “Kid” Reid

House Party (1983), the student short by Reginald Hudlin on which his feature is based

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author Michael Harriot

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 4.0 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English SDH

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (1 BD-50)

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A

Meanwhile, the non-4K Blu-ray extra features look to be pretty identical.