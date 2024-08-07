Martin Scorsese’s The Devil in the White City series is still in the works, says producer

Despite being scrapped by Hulu last year, Martin Scorsese’s The Devil in the White City series is still in the works.

An adaptation of Erik Larson’s The Devil in the White City has been in the works for years (more on that later), but last we heard, Hulu had scrapped the limited series, which was slated to be executive-produced by Martin Scorsese. However, producer Stacey Sher told Deadline that the project is still in the works.

“ I’m still involved, ” Sher said. “ I never give up. ” When asked if audiences could expect to see it sometime soon, Sher responded, “ I mean, I hope so. It’s not imminent, but it is never ever far from my mind. ” She also confirmed that Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson are “ still involved ” in the project.

The Devil in the White City tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, “ a visionary architect who sets out to mark history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” that was built in the shadow of the Fair. “

The Devil in the White City was originally set up as a feature film with Martin Scorsese directing and Leonardo DiCaprio set to star. However, Hulu announced in 2019 that they would instead be developing The Devil in the White City as an eight-episode limited series. Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4) signed on to star, with Todd Field (Tar) set to direct, but they both dropped out last year. Just prior to Hulu pulling the plug, it was reported that the producers were nearing deals with Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) and Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Dumbledore) to star in the series and were looking at Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic) to direct.

Although the project has experienced more than a few bumps in the road, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it will finally get made.