The Dregs: Baby Reindeer’s Nava Mau to star in comedic thriller about a cursed wine bottle

Nava Mau earned an Emmy nomination (in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category) for her breakthrough performance as the lead character’s love interest Teri in the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, and was named as a 2024 BAFTA Breakthrough cohort. We’ve previously heard that she will be following up her Baby Reindeer success with a role on the final season of the Netflix series You, and now Deadline has broken the news that she’s set to star in the comedic thriller The Dregs – which has something to do with a cursed wine bottle.

Before appearing on Baby Reindeer, Mau played the role of Ana on 16 episodes of the Max streaming series Generation. (16 episodes also happens to have been the show’s full run.)

Set in Tuscany, The Dregs will mark the directorial debut of writer Connor Martin. Filming is expected to begin in Italy next March. The story Martin crafted for this project is said to center on a friends’ trip to Tuscany that gets derailed by old wounds and a cursed bottle of Vin Santo .

Mau is joined in the cast by Benjamin Norris (Never Have I Ever), Marta Pozzan (From Scratch), Maria Grazia Cucinotta (Il Postino), and Zach Tinker (American Horror Story).

Mike Stern developed the project and is producing the film through the company Astral Plane. Alessandro Bertolucci of Dublab IT serves as co-producer. Tinker is an executive producer on the film. Co-executive producers include Pozzan, Jeremy O’Keefe, Marco Allegri, and Austin Aronson.

Stern had this to say about the casting of Nava Mau: “ Nava was incredible on Baby Reindeer, and we are thrilled to have her join The Dregs following the global success of the show. Connor Martin’s script for The Dregs is inventive, suspenseful, and painfully funny. Nava, Ben, Maria, Zach and Marta bring authenticity and conviction to everything they do and it’s a real honor to provide such a fun showcase for their talents. “

