You season 5 adds Baby Reindeer’s Nava Mau

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nava Mau has earned an Emmy nomination (in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category) for her breakthrough performance as the lead character’s love interest Teri in the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer. Now Deadline has broken the news that Mau is making her way over to another popular Netflix series, joining the cast of You for its fifth and final season. Mau’s You season 5 character is the guest star role of Detective Marquez.

We know Penn Badgley is coming back for You season 5 as the lead character Joe Goldberg, and it’s probably a good bet that season 4’s Charlotte Ritchie will continue to have a prominent role in this final season. (Ritchie plays heiress Kate Galvin, who ended up in a relationship with Joe at the end of season 4.) It has previously been announced that Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale will have a series regular role in the new batch of episodes, and so do Anna Camp of the Pitch Perfect films and Griffin Matthews of The Flight Attendant. Camp will actually be playing two different characters, as she has been cast as both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg.

We don’t have a full description of Mau’s Detective Marquez, but we have descriptions for the other characters. The new character being played by Brewer is Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become. Matthews’ character is Teddy Lockwood, the “ snarky yet loyal brother-in-law of Joe Goldberg. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept. “ And Camp’s characters: “ Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary… be them family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is ‘vaguely PR.’ But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie’s frivolous façade. “

While executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said that You was always intended to be a “five season journey”, showrunner Sera Gamble decided not to guide the journey to its conclusion. Although she remains attached as an executive producer, she has passed showrunner duties over to fellow executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. Thankfully, Foley and Lo are no strangers to You. They have been working on the series since season 1 and season 2, respectively.

Based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes (take a look at her work HERE), You was developed by Gamble and Berlanti. The show centers on Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.

Are you a You fan? What do you think of Nava Mau joining the cast of You season 5? Let us know by leaving a comment below.