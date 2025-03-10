You season 5: The new trailer boasts a killer finale you won’t see coming

Another Netflix hit comes to a close with the fifth and final season of You. Joe faces a lot of adversity, which will push how much further he’s willing to go.

Prepare to re-enter the mind of Netflix’s popular obsessive romantic. The new trailer for You season 5 has dropped just ahead of the April 24 premiere date. The intensity and stakes are certainly ratcheted up in this final season as Joe Goldberg now has a lot more attention and heat bearing down on him.

Series star Penn Badgley is joined in the cast of You season 5 by season 4’s Charlotte Ritchie, who plays heiress Kate Galvin, who ended up in a relationship with Joe at the end of season 4. Also in this new and final season are Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale, who is taking on a series regular role in the new batch of episodes, and so do Anna Camp of the Pitch Perfect films and Griffin Matthews of The Flight Attendant. Camp will actually be playing two different characters, as she has been cast as both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg. Baby Reindeer‘s Nava Mau will show up in the guest star role of Detective Marquez.

We don’t have a full description of Mau’s Detective Marquez, but we have descriptions for the other characters. The new character being played by Brewer is Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become. Matthews’ character is Teddy Lockwood, the “snarky yet loyal brother-in-law of Joe Goldberg. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept.“ And Camp’s characters: “Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary… be them family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is ‘vaguely PR.’ But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie’s frivolous façade.“

While executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said that You was always intended to be a “five season journey”, showrunner Sera Gamble decided not to guide the journey to its conclusion. Although she remains attached as an executive producer, she has passed showrunner duties over to fellow executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. Thankfully, Foley and Lo are no strangers to You. They have been working on the series since season 1 and season 2, respectively.