You season 5 trailer looks back at the previous seasons before the final episodes premiere

You season 5, which happens to be the final season of the Netflix series, filmed in New York City for five months last year, wrapping up in August. This new batch of episodes has a premiere date of April 24th, and with that date just weeks away, a new trailer has dropped online to give us a look back at the previous seasons before it all comes to an end. You can check it out in the embed above.

Series star Penn Badgley is joined in the cast of You season 5 by season 4’s Charlotte Ritchie, who plays heiress Kate Galvin, who ended up in a relationship with Joe at the end of season 4. Also in this new and final season are Madeline Brewer of The Handmaid’s Tale, who is taking on a series regular role in the new batch of episodes, and so do Anna Camp of the Pitch Perfect films and Griffin Matthews of The Flight Attendant. Camp will actually be playing two different characters, as she has been cast as both Raegan and Maddie Lockwood, twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg. Baby Reindeer‘s Nava Mau will show up in the guest star role of Detective Marquez.

We don’t have a full description of Mau’s Detective Marquez, but we have descriptions for the other characters. The new character being played by Brewer is Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become. Matthews’ character is Teddy Lockwood, the “ snarky yet loyal brother-in-law of Joe Goldberg. A confidante who was never fully accepted by the Lockwood family, Teddy brings authenticity and empathy to a family for whom such things are a foreign concept. “ And Camp’s characters: “ Raegan is the cunning, cutthroat CFO of the Lockwood Corp who has her eyes on the throne and will crush any adversary… be them family or not. Maddie, on the other hand, presents as the unserious twin, a thrice-divorced socialite whose job is ‘vaguely PR.’ But make no mistake, a master manipulator lies underneath Maddie’s frivolous façade. “

While executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said that You was always intended to be a “five season journey”, showrunner Sera Gamble decided not to guide the journey to its conclusion. Although she remains attached as an executive producer, she has passed showrunner duties over to fellow executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo. Thankfully, Foley and Lo are no strangers to You. They have been working on the series since season 1 and season 2, respectively.

Based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes (take a look at her work HERE), You was developed by Gamble and Berlanti. The show centers on Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake. In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Will you be watching You season 5? Take a look at the new “series retrospective” trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.