The Dutton Ranch: Annette Bening joins the lead cast of Yellowstone’s Beth & Rip spinoff with Chad Feehan showrunning

Annette Bening (Apples Never Fall, Nyad, American Beauty) will star in Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, The Dutton Ranch (working title), which will focus on Beth and Rip. In addition to Bening joining the lead cast, Chad Feehan (Lawmen: Bass Reeves) is officially the showrunner of the spinoff series.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, The Dutton Ranch is “home to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

Annette Bening will play Beulah Jackson, “the powerful, cunning, and charming head of a major ranch in Texas.”

In addition to Reilly, Hauser, and Bening, Finn Little will reprise his role as Carter Dutton for The Dutton Ranch. According to reports, The Dutton Ranch should remain in the present-day timeline, keeping with Yellowstone’s canon. Yellowstone follows “the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The ranch is under constant attack by those it borders—land developers, an Indian reservation, and United States of America’s first National Park.”

Finn Little debuted in Yellowstone’s fourth season. He is a troubled teen who meets Beth at the hospital where her ailing father receives care. Carter eventually loses his father to drug addiction, and Beth and Rip take the young man under their wing. Carter works at the ranch, while Beth, who is reluctant to become a mother, warms to the situation and adopts Carter as her own.

Sheridan is developing multiple Yellowstone spinoffs, including The Madison, starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The series explores the Dutton family dynasty with new and existing characters. Y: Marshals, starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton. Y: Marshals finds Kayce joining an “elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.” 1944 is a prequel series spinoff in the footsteps of 1883 and 1923. Plot details for 1944 remain scarce. Lastly, Sheridan’s 6666 project is on hold. The project stars Jefferson White as Jimmy. However, Sheridan’s purchase of the Four Sixes ranch in Texas complicates the project. Speaking about the acquisition, Sheridan told THR, “for a number of reasons, [6666] needs a unique level of special care because this is a real place with real families working here.” Adding, “You have to respect the lineage. I’ve told [the studio] to be patient.”

Annette Bening recently starred in the TV mini-series Apples Never Fall, a whodunit focusing on the Delaney family. When Joy disappears, the event forces her husband and four adult children to reassess their family history.

Bening recently completed work on Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride. In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change. The Bride stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Christian Bale, Penelope Cruz, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, and more.

Are you excited about Annette Bening joining the cast of The Dutton Ranch? How many Yellowstone spinoffs are too many? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.