The Dutton Ranch: Ed Harris joins the Yellowstone Beth & Rip spinoff as a series regular

Ed Harris (Westworld, Top Gun: Maverick, The Abyss) is no stranger to the Western genre, and I can’t think of anyone more equipped to join the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spinoff, The Dutton Ranch, as a series regular. The series revolves around Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), with Finn Little reprising his role as Carter. Annette Bening also stars as Beulah Jackson, “the powerful, cunning, and charming head of a major ranch in Texas,” in the drama showrun by Chad Feehan.

The Dutton Ranch, “home to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre land. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be.”

According to reports, Ed Harris will play Everett McKinney, a “weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and possesses a good sense of humor.”

The Dutton Ranch should remain in the present-day timeline, keeping with Yellowstone’s canon. Yellowstone follows “the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The ranch is under constant attack by those it borders—land developers, an Indian reservation, and United States of America’s first National Park.”

Ed Harris will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Wonder Man, an upcoming Marvel series that will launch on Disney+ in December. Wonder Man focuses on Hollywood actor Simon Williams, who is thrust into the world of superheroes as he gets his own powers and becomes the new superhero Wonder Man. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Wonder Man, with Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, Lauren Glazier, Byron Bowers, Emmanuel McCord, Arian Moayed, Jon Abrahams, and more leading the cast.

Are you excited about Ed Harris joining the cast of The Dutton Ranch? Is his character genuine, or does he have hidden motivations beneath his compassionate exterior? How many Yellowstone spinoffs are too many? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

