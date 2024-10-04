The Evilry: Faye Dunaway joins the cast of supernatural thriller

Back in August, it was announced that Stargirl star Brec Bassinger, who also has a lead role in the upcoming, long-awaited Final Destination sequel Final Destination: Bloodlines (a.k.a. Final Destination 6), had signed on to star in the supernatural coming-of-age thriller The Evilry , with her co-stars set to include Elena Kampouris (Children of the Corn), Dylan Walsh (Superman & Lois), Marissa Reyes (Ganymede), Evan Ross (The Loneliest Boy in the World), Tony Pierce (The Bodyguard), and Teri Polo (the Meet the Parents franchise). In September, we learned that Billy Zane (Dead Calm) had joined the cast. And now, Deadline has broken the news that three-time Oscar nominee (and one time winner) Faye Dunaway also has a role in The Evilry!

After being nominated for her roles in Bonnie and Clyde and Chinatown, Dunaway took home an Oscar for her performance in Network. She was recently the subject of the Max documentary Faye, which was directed by Laurent Bouzereau.

Alexander Garcia is directing The Evilry from his own script. The story involves a visiting relative, played by Kampouris, who is harboring a dark secret. Dunaway’s character is said to be Anastasia, a spiritualist in the town, who acts as a bridge of enlightenment coming to the aid of Crystal (Bassinger) guiding her to the revelation behind her cousin (Kampouris) and her Dark Secret.

Writer/director Garcia is producing The Evilry under his Multi-Valence Productions banner, alongside his producing partners Joanna Quezada, Mike Nease, and Chris Bradds. Anne Stimac, Fabian Alomar, David Bertolino, and Jason Baker are also producing, with Scott Huneryager of ZaZa Rev Motion Pictures and William Day Frank serving as executive producers. Garcia is just getting his writing/directing/producing career rolling. He’s currently in post-production on a skateboarding romance called Crushed It! and has multiple projects in pre-production: the skateboarding fantasy film Skate God, the mystery Gallatin 6, and the horror film He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not.

When we first heard about this project, it was said that it was expected to start filming in Louisiana in September. The production start date has moved back to this month, and filming will take place in West Virginia instead of Louisiana.

Does The Evilry sound interesting to you? What do you think of Faye Dunaway joining the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.