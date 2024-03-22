Anthony Mackie disappointed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2 hasn’t happened; plus claims Sebastian Stan isn’t in Captain America 4

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier found Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) teaming up with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) for a global adventure that tested their abilities and patience. The Disney+ series concluded with Wilson finally taking on the mantle of Captain America, setting the stage for Captain America: Brave New World. However, Mackie told RadioTimes that he’s a little disappointed that we won’t be getting season 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“ The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show, ” Mackie said. “ I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it’s like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It’s kind of like the perfect storm of happiness… Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy. “

Mackie added, “ When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don’t have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. “

Although Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl may not be making an appearance in Captain America: Brave New World, the movie does feature a few other members of the cast of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively. The film also stars Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Shira Haas.

Speaking of Brave New World, production on the Captain America sequel hasn’t been smooth sailing. The film was slated to hit theaters this year, but the release was pushed back to February 14, 2025 to accommodate some fairly extensive reshoots after poor test screenings. After the underperformance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, the studio clearly wants to make sure they don’t have another failure on their hands.

The first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, along with Moon Knight, Andor, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, will be released on 4K Ultra HD on April 30th. Would you still like to see The Falcon and the Winter Solider season 2?