The Fantastic Four takes its first steps with early Thursday screenings stretching to over $24 million

Earlier this week, we outlined our projections for the box office this weekend and our Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, predicted that Fantastic Four: First Steps is almost certain to outperform Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. Then, he says, “I don’t expect it to open as big as Superman. […] Positive word of mouth and strong reviews—including ours—will help, and I think it’ll have a solid debut. Still, I’m predicting an opening around $95 million. That’s on the low end of industry projections, with some insiders suggesting it could beat Superman and open to $135 million. Personally, I find that highly unlikely.”

Deadline is now reporting, taking into account a Friday morning update, that Marvel’s first family at the MCU is seeing upwards of over $24 million in early Thursday preview screenings. Comparatively, it’s just shy of Captain America: Civil War‘s $25 million Thursday opening, which led to a $75.5 million Friday, and finished out the weekend with $179.1 million. Our Chris Bumbray feels the hype around Fantastic Four: First Steps was not as significant as Superman‘s. While both are high profile, and there’s a lot riding on these releases, Superman‘s marketing blitz was seemingly more aggressive as Warner Bros. is hinging a new universe on this release and Marvel is already locking and loading Avengers: Doomsday, which should be a guaranteed moneymaker.